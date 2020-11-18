SI.com
Cardinals Facing Dire Defensive Line Situation

Mason Kern

After defeating the Buffalo Bills 32-30 in electric fashion Sunday via a last-second Hail Mary, players and staff were forced to quickly move on with a short week to prepare for a Thursday Night Football matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. It is the second game between the two sides this season, both of which slated for prime time after the Cardinals won the first meeting 37-34 on Sunday Night Football.

Arizona's win at the time has proven crucial ahead of Thursday's game. With the subsequent win over the Bills, the Cardinals are in a three-way tie for first place in the NFC West with the Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams, with Thursday's winner claiming sole possession of the top spot.

Yet, both team's rosters are banged up and bruised coming off Sunday performances that saw different results. While the Cardinals were victorious, the Seahawks lost their second game in a row — to the Rams, no less — and have slumped since falling to Arizona in State Farm Stadium. 

For the Cardinals, the defensive line situation is dire. Nose tackle Corey Peters was ruled out for the rest of the season by head coach Kliff Kingsbury Wednesday for a knee injury sustained during Sunday's win. According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, Peters suffered a torn patellar tendon. Arizona will also be without rookie nose tackle Rashard Lawrence (calf) — who was designated for return Nov. 11 opening up his 21-day evaluation period — and defensive tackles Jordan Phillips (hamstring) and Leki Fotu (ankle), the rookie who was placed on reserve/injured Nov. 14 and will miss at least three weeks.

As a result, the only healthy, active defensive linemen available to the Cardinals for Thursday are Angelo Blackson, Josh Mauro and Trevon Coley, although it is expected that Michael Dogbe will be elevated from the practice squad Thursday. Arizona also reported tryouts for three defensive linemen Wednesday and reported a visit with another.

Working out were P.J. Johnson, Daylon Mack and Stacy McGee, while Domata Peko visited.

Elsewhere for the Cardinals, guard Justin Murray (hand) was also ruled out for the second consecutive game. Inside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (calf), safety Charles Washington (groin) and tight ends Darrell Daniels (ankle) and Maxx Williams (ankle) are all questionable.

Running back Kenyan Drake (ankle), safety Budda Baker (groin, ankle), cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (hamstring), outside linebacker Haason Reddick (neck), safety Jalen Thompson and wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Larry Fitzgerald (non-injury related) all had varying degrees of participation throughout the week, but practiced in full Wednesday and do not have game statuses listed, indicating each will play Thursday.

For the Seahawks, cornerback Neiko Thorpe (core) was placed on reserve/injured, while cornerbacks Quinton Dunbar (knee) and Shaquill Griffin (concussion, hamstring) and guard Jordan Simmons (calf) are all out against the Cardinals. Running back Travis Homer (wrist, knee, thumb) is doubtful. Running back Chris Carson (foot), guard Kyle Fuller (ankle) and wide receiver Tyler Lockett (knee) are questionable.

Those who appear on the injury report, but do not contain game statuses include: Safeties Jamal Adams (shoulder) and Ugo Amadi (hamstring); tackle Duane Brown (knee, non-injury related); guard Mike Iupati (back); wide receivers Penny Hart (knee) and Freddie Swain (foot); running back Carlos Hyde (hamstring); defensive end Benson Mayowa (ankle); defensive tackle Jarran Reed (hand, non-injury related); cornerback Ryan Neal (hip); tight end Greg Olsen (foot); and linebacker K.J. Wright (ankle).

