RB Chase Edmonds, CB Dre Kirkpatrick Miss Arizona Cardinals Practice with Injuries

Ten players were listed as non-participants for Wednesday’s practice on the injury report while two were limited.

Among the 10 were wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Larry Fitzgerald, along with nose tackle Domata Peko Sr., who were all were out for non-injury reasons.

Kicker Zane Gonzalez missed Sunday’s game with a back injury and was also out during Wednesday’s practice, once again listed with a back issue. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said that he is day-to-day.

Inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game with an ankle injury. He was limited to 22 defensive snaps, and was once again out during Wednesday’s practice because of an ankle injury.

Left guard Justin Pugh, who played only 36 snaps Sunday before suffering a calf injury, also did not practice.

Some new additions to the injury report were cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick and running back Chase Edmonds.

Kirkpatrick was out with a hamstring issue, while Edmonds has an ankle injury. This is not the first time Kirkpatrick has landed on the injury report this season. In Week 11, he was limited in multiple practices with a hamstring injury. It is unclear whether it is the same hamstring bothering him.

As for Edmonds, this was the first time he’s landed on the injury report all season. Kingsbury said he will be a game-day decision for Sunday.

Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips was out with a hamstring injury he aggravated against the Giants on Sunday. Kingsbury already said that he will not play this week against Philadelphia.

Safety Jalen Thompson has been out since Week 11 when he reinjured his ankle. He will also likely be out this week, per Kingsbury.

The Cardinals also had two players limited on Wednesday: right tackle Kelvin Beachum and running back Jonathan Ward. Beachum was listed with a back injury, the same issue that led him to be questionable for Sunday’s game, while Ward was down with a shoulder problem.

For the Philadelphia Eagles, who play Arizona in Glendale on Sunday, five players were out during Wednesday’s practice while another five were limited.

Out for the Eagles were defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (rest), tackle Jack Driscoll (knee), defensive back Grayland Arnold (hamstring), cornerback Avonte Maddox (knee) and cornerback Darius Slay (concussion). Those limited were linebacker T.J. Edwards (hamstring), safety Rudy Ford (hamstring), defensive tackle Malik Jackson (concussion), cornerback Michael Jacquet (hamstring) and defensive and Josh Sweat (shoulder).