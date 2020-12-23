Injury Report: Haason Reddick Limited, Larry Fitzgerald, Dennis Gardeck DNP

The Arizona Cardinals Wednesday injury report showed that linebacker Haason Reddick returned while several others are still down.

Outside linebacker Haason Reddick returned to practice in a limited fashion on Wednesday after he was a non-participant in the Cardinals estimated injury report on Tuesday.

However, aside from Reddick, the long list of non-participants at Arizona's practice remained.

Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald did not return to the practice field, as he still deals with a groin issue.

Edge rusher and spark plug Dennis Gardeck was out once again dealing with his knee injury. Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph made it seem like he is likely not going to play on Saturday, saying Gardeck will be missed.

Also out were tight end Darrell Daniels (hamstring), running back Chase Edmonds (ankle/knee), cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (hamstring/calf), tight end Maxx Williams (ankle), and center Mason Cole (not-injury related). Cole was added to the report Wednesday. Williams left Sunday's game against the Eagles when he aggravated his previous injury.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was also not practicing, taking his usual Wednesday off. He did speak to the media Wednesday, though, addressing the notion that he doesn’t practice enough by saying "There's a reason why I play football and they watch." He had nine catches for 169 yards last Sunday.

Limited at practice along with Reddick were defensive tackle Domata Peko Sr. (non-injury related), linebacker Kylie Fitts (hamstring), left guard Justin Pugh (calf) and safety Jalen Thompson (ankle).

Pugh did not play Sunday, but head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Tuesday, "Justin's feeling better. We're going to try to ease him back in. I'm not sure that it'll be this week or next week, but he's definitely made improvement from last week, which is a good sign."

San Francisco didn’t have many differences on the Wednesday injury report. The only changes were that defensive and Dion Jordan (knee) was upgraded from did not participate to limited as was safety Tarvarius Moore (knee).

Still out of practice were defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (knee), running back Raheem Mostert (ankle), quarterback Nick Mullens (right elbow), receiver Deebo Samuel (hamstring), cornerback Richard Sherman (calf) and safety Jimmie Ward (concussion). Others limited were wide receiver Richie James (ankle) and center Hroniss Grasu (me).

Mostert, Mullens and Samuel are out for the season, but have not been placed on reserve/injured.