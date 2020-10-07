Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed Wednesday morning prior to the team's practice that safety Budda Baker is expected to play Sunday against the New York Jets.

"Budda being back this week will definitely make us all feel better," he said when asked about the safety depth. "He's one of the best players in the league and brings a lot of things on and off the field to our locker room."

The 2019 Pro Bowler missed last week’s game after he had a procedure on his right thumb to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament.

Baker was the NFL’s leading solo tackler last season and his energy was missed in the secondary against the Carolina Panthers, where the team started safeties Curtis Riley and Deionte Thompson.

"Budda, he flies around, he brings energy," safety Charles Washington said Wednesday following the conclusion of practice. "Budda plays 100 percent on every snap, you can't cut on film and say, 'OK, Budda took this play off.' Budda's chasing sideline to sideline all game.

"Budda is willing to go out there and at the end of the day have a broken bone, but put it all on tape. I salute him for that."

Baker was back on the practice field during the portion open to the media Wednesday and he was observed dancing to the music blaring from the speakers during stretching lines and participating in individual drills. He wore protective gear on his right hand. It is not yet determined if he was a full or limited participant.

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker at Wednesday practice of Week 5. Credit: Alex Weiner - Sports Illustrated

More practice notes:

--Outside linebacker Devon Kennard was another impact player who was out last weekend with a calf injury. He was stretching with the rest of the team on Wednesday, but did not participate in individual drills. Kennard did separate conditioning exercises on a side field, same as he did last Friday.

--During stretching lines, safeties Jalen Thompson (ankle) and Chris Banjo (hamstring) were observed training on a side field. Thompson got hurt after playing two snaps in Week 1 and has been on reserve/injured ever since, while Banjo went down against Detroit in Week 3 after 18 played snaps and was inactive in Carolina.

"Not sure yet on Banjo and J.T., they're still working through it," Kingsbury said. "Kind of a day-to-day situation on them."

--Safety Kentrell Brice (ankle) is another safety who was back on the practice field Wednesday after he was placed on practice squad/injured at the onset of regular-season practices. He was restored to the practice squad Wednesday and participated in individual drills. Meanwhile, safety Curtis Riley had his contract terminated Tuesday, but the team announced his signing to the practice squad Wednesday and he also participated during the open portion.

--Receivers Larry Fitzgerald and DeAndre Hopkins were out of practice as they both usually are on Wednesdays. Fitzgerald was observed in attendance helping the team, while Hopkins was not seen. Hopkins was on last week’s injury report with an ankle issue and was a game-time decision, per Kingsbury. Yet, he said his status was never in doubt.

"I wasn't going to miss the game on Sunday," Hopkins said following Wednesday's practice session. "I don't miss games unless I just got one leg or something."

--Nose tackle Corey Peters was also not practicing, but he also appeared to be taking a veteran's day off and was observed in attendance. That was the case with Peters last week.

--Left guard Justin Pugh and running back Kenyan Drake both were tended to by trainers during Sunday's game for different issues, but were back and practicing Wednesday. Kingsbury indicated Monday that he expected both to be fine.

More details to come later when the injury report gets released.