Wednesday Practice Report: S Jalen Thompson Returns

Alex Weiner

The Cardinals looked a little different during Wednesday’s practice, missing some key players, but also getting others back in the mix.

Safety Jalen Thompson was practicing for the first time since he injured his ankle in Week 1 and went on reserve/injured. He was working out on a side field last week, but Wednesday was his first day back with the rest of the team. It is likely the Cardinals designated him for a return to practice, which will be discovered when the transaction report is released sometime after 1:00 p.m. local time.

Thompson received praise throughout the offseason by several coaches and was the starter alongside safety Budda Baker for the season opener against San Francisco. The Cardinals would have to clear a roster spot for him, though, if he is set to return to active status.

The safety position had a rough start to the season health-wise, but it appears to be turning a corner.

Fellow safety Chris Banjo, who hurt his hamstring in Week 3, was also working during the open portion of practice. He was inactive for the last two weeks.

Also returning to the practice field for individual drills was outside linebacker Devon Kennard, who performed well through three weeks with two sacks. A calf injury sustained two weeks ago kept him out for the past two games as inactive. 

The importance of Kennard's return is amplified by the Cardinals losing All-Pro outside linebacker Chandler Jones for the season to a biceps injury that will require surgery and a 3-4 month recovery timeline, as head coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed Wednesday morning before practice. Kennard was observed not moving at full speed during the open portion of practice, but seems to be progressing after working out on a side field last week to performing individual drills Wednesday.

The Cardinals also introduced a new member of the team to the practice field at the Dignity Health Training Center, as practice squad cornerback Prince Amukamara was in Cardinals gear for the first time since signing Tuesday. He is now one of six Cardinals defensive backs on the practice squad.

Credit: Alex Weiner - Sports Illustrated
Credit: Alex Weiner - Sports Illustrated

There were a lot of missing participants Wednesday, too. The outside linebacker corps looked vacant as just three players participated in individual drills: Kennard; Haason Reddick; and practice squad member Reggie Walker. Jones and Kylie Fitts were not observed, while Dennis Gardeck was seen heading into the team facility with defensive lineman Corey Peters before stretching lines started.

Rookie Isaiah Simmons received some reps at the outside linebacker position during defensive scheme walkthroughs. He may see his snap counts increase in that spot without Jones, especially if Kennard misses more time. 

Along the defensive line, Jordan Phillips was practicing after playing through illness Sunday. Rookie defensive tackle Rashard Lawrence was absent after he sustained a calf injury Sunday. There has been no update as to his status moving forward.

On the other side of the trenches, right guard J.R. Sweezy also was hurt against the Jets (elbow), leading to more snaps for Justin Murray in his place. Sweezy was also not observed at Wednesday's session. 

Wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Larry Fitzgerald, plus Peters, were not participating either. Yet, that has been standard operating procedure for Wednesday practices as they were likely taking a veteran's day off. Cornerback Patrick Peterson appeared to do the same, as he was not in a helmet and wore sweats, but was aiding coaches in position drills.

With the Cardinals next game being on primetime Monday Night Football, the first injury report of the week will come out on Thursday. 

