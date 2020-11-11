SI.com
AllCardinals
Wednesday Practice Report: Kenyan Drake, Devon Kennard Return

Alex Weiner

Nearly half a dozen Cardinals players returned to the practice field from injury or illness on Wednesday. 

Among those back were outside linebacker Devon Kennard and corner Byron Murphy Jr. They were each placed on reserve/COVID-19 last Monday and were inactive during Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins. 

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said early in the morning he was hopeful that they would be cleared to get back on the field for Wednesday’s practice and they did.

"As of last night they were trending that way," Kingsbury said. Both were activated from reserve/COVID-19.

Also returning was fellow cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick. The Cardinals were reeling at the position on Sunday with just three active players remaining when Kevin Peterson went down in the first half with a concussion. He was placed on reserve/injured Wednesday. 

Getting back Murphy and Kirkpatrick for this Sunday against the Buffalo Bills will be important for the defense. 

Plus, veteran cornerback Johnathan Joseph officially signed with the Cardinals Wednesday morning and was on the field learning the defense. Joseph is on the active roster, but whether he learns the system before Sunday is to be determined. He visited the team last week, but had to be processed through the COVID-19 protocols before getting on the field. 

Running back Kenyan Drake was also back after he was carted off the field with an ankle injury in Week 7. The Cardinals struggled to run the ball without him on Sunday.

Two players were designated to return from reserve/injured: guard J.R. Sweezy and defensive tackle Rashard Lawrence. They both returned to the practice field. The Cardinals have 21 days to activate them.

As for who wasn’t seen, receivers Larry Fitzgerald and DeAndre Hopkins along with defensive tackle Corey Peters were absent, likely due to their weekly veteran’s day off. 

Tight end Maxx Williams wasn’t on the field after he made his return to the lineup on Sunday. Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips was also not present, and fellow tackle Leki Fotu was working individually on the side. Safety Deionte Thompson was also not with the main group.

Details on those situations will likely be revealed when the injury report is announced later in the day. Phillips played just 12 snaps against Miami and had entered the weekend questionable because of a hamstring injury.

