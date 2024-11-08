Week 10 NFL Story lines to Watch
The NFL season has reached the midway point, and we believe we have an idea of who teams are—and aren’t—as the second half dawns on the regular season.
Still, there’s ample time for fortunes to reverse in either direction, and plenty of developments to watch ahead of Week 10.
That goes for a Kansas City Chiefs team looking to remain undefeated all the way down to organizations such as the Carolina Panthers and Las Vegas Raiders, who currently are staring a long offseason in the face.
Whether it be star players returning to the lineup, new faces simply trying to get acclimated or deciding if their respective teams made the right decision at the trade deadline, our On SI reporters have boots on the ground with the most important story line regarding each team. Let’s go!
Arizona Cardinals
Story line to watch: The Cardinals acquired Baron Browning at the league’s trade deadline despite other rumored names being linked to a team desperate for any help getting after the quarterback. Can Browning thrive in his new opportunity? He certainly believes so. —Donnie Druin, Cardinals On SI
San Francisco 49ers
Story line to watch: The return of Christian McCaffrey. The 49ers opened his practice window Monday. And if he makes it through Friday’s practice with no Achilles soreness, he likely will play Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but how much? Will he receive his usual heavy workload or will the 49ers merely get his feet wet? — Grant Cohn, 49ers On SI
Los Angeles Rams
Story line to watch: The Rams will return a pair of starting offensive linemen that should bolster the front four. Steve Avila and Jonah Jackson have had their practice windows open coming off injured reserve. Having both back in the starting lineup will give the entire offense an exponential boost. —Tom Cavanaugh, Los Angeles Rams On SI
Seattle Seahawks
Story line to watch: The Seahawks are licking their wounds during the bye week after losing five of their past six games, but it won’t be time to rest at the VMAC, as major personnel changes could be on the horizon. Potentially coming to save the day for a beleaguered offensive line, tackle Abraham Lucas could make his season debut in San Francisco in Week 11. But will that be enough to help shore up Seattle’s clear Achilles heel in time for a playoff push? —Corbin Smith, Seahawks On SI
New York Giants
Story line to watch: With Giants quarterback Daniel Jones having a $23 million guarantee in Year 3 of his contract, is this weekend’s game against the Carolina Panthers his last stand toward keeping his job for the rest of the season or will the Giants continue to risk it by staying with him? —Patricia Traina, Giants On SI
Philadelphia Eagles
Story line to watch: It’s Cowboys week in Philadelphia, which is always a big story in and of itself. This time around marks the return of OC Kellen Moore to Dallas where he was the quarterbacks coach for one season before becoming the offensive coordinator for four. He is now running Philly’s offense and has the offense ranked sixth in the league. —Ed Kracz, Eagles On SI
Washington Commanders
Story line to watch: The arrival of new cornerback Marshon Lattimore. Dealing with a hamstring injury and needing to get up to speed on checks and language it’s not likely Lattimore will play against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but his attitude about playing the physical brand of defense the Commanders want could be felt as early as this weekend as he shares tips with guys like fellow cornerback Benjamin St-Juste and others. —David Harrison, Washington Commanders On SI
Chicago Bears
Story line to watch: The struggling Bears defense could very well be without defensive tackle Andrew Billings the rest of the season with a torn pectoral muscle that requires surgery. The result could be devastating because Billings not only has been one of their best pass rushers this season, but was their best run stuffer on the defensive line for a team inconsistent at stopping the run all year. Zacch Pickens is his replacement and has played only two games this year himself due to injuries. — Gene Chamberlain, Bears On SI
Detroit Lions
Story line to watch: The Lions traded for defensive end Za’Darius Smith. The veteran was supposed to enjoy his bye week, but will arrive in Detroit on Friday. The team will evaluate him to decide if he debuts against the Texans. If he plays, he likely will be on a snap-count restriction. — John Maakaron, Lions On SI
Green Bay Packers
Story line to watch: Green Bay is called Titletown, not Wild-Cardsville. So, how will the Packers make their move in the NFC? The task didn’t get any easier when the Lions acquired Smith and the Washington Commanders landed Marshon Lattimore. It starts with Jordan Love throwing touchdown passes in the red zone instead of bad interceptions. —Bill Huber, Packers On SI
Atlanta Falcons
Story line to watch: It was widely thought the Falcons would try and address their pass rush at the trade deadline, but they didn’t have third-, fifth-, or sixth-round draft picks. Atlanta sacked the Cowboys three times last week, pushing their last-place total to nine. Will a lack of pressure on the quarterback doom an otherwise good team? —Scott Kennedy, Falcons On SI
New Orleans Saints
Story line to watch: Signs of a growing rift could be brewing between Saints owner Gayle Benson and longtime general manager Mickey Loomis. Benson took the initiative to gather intel from players and associates and even listened to fans. Ultimately, she bypassed Loomis’s reluctance and parted ways with Dennis Allen. Conversely, Loomis has continued to voice support for Allen in subsequent interviews. Could Benson’s next chess move be altering the club’s front office? —Kyle T. Mosley, Saints On SI
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Story line to watch: This is as simple as win or lose. The Buccaneers are looking to be a playoff team, and the most likely path to becoming one is to become an NFC wild-card team. They have tiebreakers over Detroit, Washington and Philadelphia, but a win over this 49ers team at home before their bye week would see another wild-card competitor fall by their hand and their playoff chances skyrocket. —River Wells, Buccaneers On SI
Denver Broncos
Story line to watch: The Broncos just traded Browning, but it might have had something to do with Drew Sanders’s imminent return. The second-year linebacker returned to practice this week from the PUP list, and could factor in greatly to the Broncos’ pass-rush rotation moving forward. —Chad Jensen, Broncos On SI
Kansas City Chiefs
Story line to watch: Patrick Mahomes has battled lower-body injuries throughout much of his NFL career, and his latest ankle ailment, aggravated on Monday night, is the latest injury. On Wednesday, Mahomes acknowledged that he was pushing through some soreness and swelling, but after two days of full practice participation, there’s no doubt about Mahomes’s status for Sunday’s game against the Broncos. —Joshua Brisco, Chiefs On SI
Las Vegas Raiders
Story line to watch: The Raiders made changes on offense, firing coordinator Luke Getsy as well as quarterbacks coach Rick Scangerello and offensive line coach James Cregg. With additions such as offensive guru Norv Turner, his son Scott, and Joe Philbin, the Raiders get needed experience. The question is whether it is too late. —Hondo Carpenter Sr., Raiders On SI
Miami Dolphins
Story line to watch: Despite their ugly 2-6 record, the Dolphins believe they can make a major turnaround in the second half of the season, which is the biggest reason they stood pat the NFL trade deadline. For that to happen, the defense will have to be significantly better than it was the past two games, but there’s no overstating the significance of Zach Sieler returning to the lineup against the Rams on Monday night after sitting out with a freaky eye injury. —Alain Poupart, Dolphins On SI
New England Patriots
Story line to watch: It might be hard for the NFL to top the No. 1 vs. No. 2 picks matchup between Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels, but they’re going to try. Drake Maye gets his shot against Caleb Williams, and with everyone believing the Patriots have their quarterback, you can’t ignore this Week 10 matchup. —Noah Strackbein, Patriots On SI
New York Jets
Story line to watch: If the Jets are to do the near impossible and recover from a 2–6 start to make the playoffs, the offensive line has to get healthy. Three-fifths of the unit is banged up and at least one starter is playing so hurt, it’s hard to believe he missed only two games. But two starters still might miss Sunday’s game. —Matthew Postins, Jets On SI
Baltimore Ravens
Story line to watch: The Ravens have been eagerly awaiting the return of second-year running back Keaton Mitchell, and it seems he will make his debut Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. A former undrafted free agent, Mitchell averaged 8.4 yards per carry as a rookie and was a threat to go all the way every time he touched the ball. If he can retain that explosiveness after a devastating knee injury, the Ravens will have yet another dangerous weapon at their disposal. —Jonathan Alfano, Ravens On SI
Cleveland Browns
Story line to watch: The Browns have no realistic shot at making the 2024 NFL playoffs, but what does the future of the offensive line look like? This group has seen 7 different platoons to start the first 9 games this year. How well or poorly they play could determine whether Cleveland targets an offensive tackle with its first pick in April. —Brendan Gulick, Browns On SI
Pittsburgh Steelers
Story line to watch: The Steelers searched high and low for a wide receiver and finally found one at the deadline. Adding Mike Williams isn’t the Brandon Aiyuk splash they were initially looking for, but there are expectations on the former New York Jet to perform. Now, everyone will be watching how quickly he can. —Noah Strackbein, Steelers On SI
Houston Texans
Story line to watch: The Houston Texans are in need of a win to bounce back after losing to the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football a week ago. A win against the Detroit Lions won’t come easy, but it could put the team back in the contender conversation in the AFC. —Jeremy Brener, Texans On SI
Indianapolis Colts
Story line to watch: The Colts have lost two in a row after winning four of their previous five games, and they desperately need an offensive identity around new quarterback Joe Flacco. The Bills’ defense offers an opportunity for the Colts to re-center on Jonathan Taylor and the run game, as they allow 123.4 yards per game on the ground and 4.8 per carry. —Jake Arthur, Colts On SI
Jacksonville Jaguars
Story line to watch: Shad Khan said before the season that he wanted the Jaguars to be competitive every single week but, more importantly, win. They have done the former, losing to three different playoff teams by one score since Week 4. But just being competitive should not be enough for Khan after his high expectations. —John Shipley, Jaguars On SI
Tennessee Titans
Story line to watch: Will Levis is taking more reps in practice this week, which is a sign that he could make his first start since Week 6. The Titans need to see as much of Levis as possible to evaluate him against some of the top quarterback prospects in April’s draft. —Jeremy Brener, Titans On SI
