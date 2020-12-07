Cardinals Shuffle Guards in Loss to Rams

It is a rare game that most, if not all, of the Cardinals starting offensive linemen don’t play all of the team’s offensive snaps.

That wasn’t the case Sunday when only left tackle D.J. Humphries and right tackle Kelvin Beachum played on all 64 offensive reps against the Los Angeles Rams.

Left guard Justin Pugh and right guard J.R. Sweezy played 47 and 42 snaps, respectively, with backup guard Justin Murray playing the total combined snaps they missed with 39. Murray was active Sunday after missing the previous three games because of a hand injury.

In addition, center Mason Cole played 48 snaps and Lamont Gaillard 16. Rookie tackle Josh Jones played one snap as an eligible receiver in the team’s jumbo package, which he has consistently done throughout the season.

The team’s tight ends played fewer snaps than normal: Maxx Williams had 18; Dan Arnold nine; and Seth DeValve two. Williams played 53 and Arnold 27 the week before against New England. Incredibly, Arnold posted two catches for a team-high 61 receiving yards and two touchdowns on his nine snaps played.

On defense, tackle Leki Fotu, who was activated from reserve/injured Saturday after returning to practice earlier in the week from an ankle issue, had the third-most snaps of the linemen with 39 and contributed two tackles (both for a loss).

CHARTING THE SNAPS:

OFFENSE (64)

Offensive linemen: LT D.J. Humphries; RT Kelvin Beachum 64; C Mason Cole 48; LG Justin Pugh 47; RG J.R. Sweezy 42; G Justin Murray 39; C Lamont Gaillard 16; T Josh Jones 1

Wide receivers: DeAndre Hopkins 64; Christian Kirk 60; Andy Isabella 54; KeeSean Johnson 45; Trent Sherfield 1

Tight ends: Maxx Williams 18; Dan Arnold 9; Seth DeValve 2

Running backs: Chase Edmonds 37; Kenyan Drake 29

Quarterbacks: Kyler Murray 64

DEFENSE (83)

Defensive linemen: NT Angelo Blackson 48; DT Trevon Coley 41; DT Leki Fotu 40; NT Domata Peko Sr. 39; DT Zach Allen 36

Linebackers: ILB Jordan Hicks 82; OLB Haason Reddick 73; ILB De’Vondre Campbell 71; OLB Markus Golden 63; ILB Isaiah Simmons 32; OLB Devon Kennard 25; OLB Kylie Fitts 5; OLB Dennis Gardeck 3

Defensive backs: CB Patrick Peterson83; S Budda Baker 80; S Chris Banjo 79; CB Dre Kirkpatrick 66; CB Byron Murphy Jr. 33; CB Johnathan Joseph 13; S Deionte Thompson 1

SPECIAL TEAMS (30)

LBs Dennis Gardeck, Kylie Fitts, Ezekiel Turner 25; S Charles Washington 18; WR Trent Sherfield; RB D.J. Foster 17; LB Tanner Vallejo 16; TE Seth DeValve; S Deionte Thompson 13; S Chris Banjo; TE Maxx Williams; NT Domata Peko Sr. 12; LS Aaron Brewer 11; K Zane Gonzalez; P Andy Lee 10; CB Byron Murphy Jr. 8; KOR Chase Edmonds; CB Patrick Peterson; LBs Jordan Hicks, De’Vondre Campbell; DTs Angelo Blackson, Trevon Coley 7; RB Jonathan Ward 6; Ts Kelvin Beachum, D.J. Humphries, Josh Jones; Gs Justin Pugh, J.R. Sweezy; C Lamont Gaillard; LB Isaiah Simmons 5; PR Christian Kirk; WR Andy Isabella; CB Jonathan Joseph 1