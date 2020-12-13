Numbers to Know: Cardinals-Giants an Old Rivalry with New Stakes

The Cardinals have faced no team more often than the New York Giants. Nov. 7, 1926 was the first time the two franchises met, as the Cardinals were from Chicago back then. New York won 20-0 in that first meeting, encapsulating the all-time series between the two sides as the Giants are 80-45-2.

But, most of those games did not have more significance than Sunday's Week 14 battle pf 2020, as both teams are fighting for their playoff lives down the stretch of the regular season.

4

The Cardinals have dropped four out of five games, while the Giants have won their last four. With just four weeks remaining in the season, every game is magnified for playoff contenders and the Giants have stepped up recently as Arizona has floundered.

The Cardinals are 6-6 and tied for the final wild card spot by record. The Minnesota Vikings own the seventh-seed via a tie-breaker, which is based on conference record. The Vikings, who take on quarterback Tom Brady and the 7-5 Buccaneers Sunday, are 4-4 in their NFC division, while Arizona is 3-5 in the NFC West.

Meanwhile, the Giants are 5-7 and own the lead in the NFC East via a tie-breaker with Washington. Not only would a Giants win keep Arizona behind Minnesota, but it would lead to the two being tied in the standings. If Washington wins the division and the Giants and Cardinals are fighting for a playoff spot, having that head-to-head tie-breaker would be critical.

27-21

The Cardinals went into Met Life Stadium and defeated the Giants in Week 7 of 2019. The Cardinals defense was swarming that day, with eight sacks and forcing three takeaways. Outside linebacker Chandler Jones had four sacks and a forced fumble in that game. Ironically, he suffered a biceps injury at the same stadium earlier this year against the New York Jets and is out for the year.

Running back Chase Edmonds had a career day with three rushing touchdowns and 150 total yards in last year's matchup.

While the Cardinals had the same coaching staff leading the charge last year, the Giants have a new regime in, led by head coach Joe Judge.

66

Statistically, Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray is coming off of perhaps his worst two-game stretch of the season. He threw for under 200 yards in back-to-back games for the first time and ran for 46 total yards, his lowest two-game output.

Teams have been keying in on his running for about three weeks, taking away one of the dynamics that makes him a unique player.

Murray says he does not need to run to win games. But, he has yet to prove that yet as the team is 1-4 in games when he fails to reach 32 rushing yards, with the sole win coming against the now 0-12 Jets.

Murray isn't the sole problem on offense. Facing more blitzes and players in the box, the offensive line blocking has struggled, while running backs have been inefficient and Murray has been held in the pocket where he can't move around and thrive off of broken plays.

"Not only him not running, but just other aspects of our offense haven’t been as sharp and executed as well," head coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "I think it’s just a number of things that lead to where we’re stalling out. When we’re playing in rhythm and opening things up, that obviously opens up him being able to use his legs more.”

The result: 66 points for Arizona in its last three games, fewest over a three-game span this season.

20th

Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph's key to Sunday is to get off the field. That means stopping New York on third downs, an area that the Giants have struggled with.

The issue, the Cardinals' third down defense has fallen in recent weeks. Their last opponent, the Los Angeles Rams, converted 9 of 15 third downs in a win over Arizona.

The Cardinals had the fourth-best third-down defense in the NFL in Week 5, then it went down to ninth by Week 10. Now, it ranks 20th at 42.6 percent.

"It's going to be a challenge to win first downs and make sure we win third downs to to keep that offense from burning clock on our offense," Joseph said. "That's our goal on Sunday morning."

119.8

The Giants lost running back Saquon Barkley for the season in Week 2. He was a back-to-back 1,000-yard rusher and a Pro Bowler. But, the run game has found its stride in recent weeks. They have gained the third-most rushing yards in the league in the last three game.

Running back Wayne Gallman has 229 rushing yards in his last two games. He has the 11th-most yards after contact in the league this year.

Quarterback Daniel Jones is fifth among quarterbacks in rushing yards and adds to the potency of the rush attack. He is questionable for Sunday with a hamstring injury after being limited in practices this week.

Taking away that run game may be a key for Arizona. The Giants are 29th in the league in passing yards per game and that has not improved as the team has been winning. Joseph said that they run mostly play-action and boots.

The Giants have not trailed by more than a score at halftime since Week 3, so they have been in situations where they could be flexible and utilize a slow run game. They haven't fared well when needing to pass.

75.6

A staunch difference between the two teams has been success in the red zone. The Cardinals have the best touchdown percentage in the NFL at 75.6 percent. The Giants have the second worst at 48.5 percent. Both defenses are in the top-six in preventing red zone touchdowns.

The Cardinals have been especially lethal in the red zone lately, scoring touchdowns 89 percent of the time over the last three games. The trick for them is getting into the red zone, which they did three times last week in part due to strong special teams play.