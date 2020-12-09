Campbell, Peko Sr. Added to Wednesday Injury Report

The Wednesday edition of the Arizona Cardinals injury report created even more questions for the team's defense heading into the final four-game stretch.

Starting inside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell didn't participate with a listed ankle injury. He has been a workhorse this season, playing fewer than 81 percent of the team's total defensive snaps in just two games this season. Meanwhile, the Cardinals have continued to bring rookie Isaiah Simmons along slowly.

Nose tackle Domata Peko Sr. was observed dressed out and in uniform, but was listed as a non-participant with a knee issue, adding another defensive lineman to the list of injured Cardinals this season.

The good news for the defensive front is that tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring) was back at practice after he was designated for return from reserve/injured Wednesday morning. His participation wasn't listed since he is not currently on the 53-man roster, but it has at the very least progressed from not dressing to participating in individual drills.

Rookie defensive tackles Rashard Lawrence (calf) and Leki Fotu (hip/ankle) were limited Wednesday. Lawrence was also limited all of last week, while Fotu was activated from reserve/injured prior to Sunday's game, in which he contributed two tackles for loss. Lawrence did not play Sunday, while Fotu repped on 40 snaps.

Cornerback Johnathan Joseph (neck) and safeties Jalen Thompson (ankle) and Charles Washington (groin) all did not participate Wednesday.

Joseph suffered a shoulder stinger on Sunday and came out during the first half after playing 13 defensive snaps. Thompson injured his ankle for the second time this year back in Week 11 and has not played since. Washington has dealt with a groin issue for two weeks, but he played a significant role on special teams Sunday, forcing a fumble on 18 snaps played with the unit.

The Cardinals upcoming opponent, the New York Giants, had better news on Wednesday after conducting a walk-through. Quarterback Daniel Jones (hamstring) practiced in a limited capacity after getting hurt in Week 12 and he has the fifth-most rushing yards by a quarterback this year with 403, while Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is second in that category with 665.

Giants head coach Joe Judge said Wednesday that he is "optimistic" Jones will be ready to play this week.

Also limited was rookie cornerback Darnay Holmes (knee), who caught his first NFL interception in the Giants' win over Seattle Sunday.

Limited were linebacker Blake Martinez (back), cornerback Madre Harper (knee) and offensive tackle Matt Peart (ankle).