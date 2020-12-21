Allen Maximizes Snap Counts with Breakout Performance

The number shockingly jumped off the page when the Cardinals’ snap counts from Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles were examined.

That figure was 74 and it represents the total defensive snaps that defensive tackle Zach Allen played in the game. It’s 89 percent of the 83 snaps the defense was on the field, which is a significantly high figure for any defensive lineman, where the rotation in games is fairly regular.

Allen made those snaps count with 11 tackles (six solo), including one for loss, a pass defensed and a sack for minus-14 yards. Only five defenders played more: Inside linebacker Jordan Hicks, cornerback Patrick Peterson and safety Budda Baker all with 83, followed by outside linebacker Haason Reddick and cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick with 80.

It was also a busy day for rookie Isaiah Simmons, who played 63 snaps at both linebacker and safety. He had four tackles (three solo) in the game.

Also of note was the 24 snaps played by outside linebacker Dennis Gardeck, while outside linebacker Devon Kennard played only seven. Gardeck also tied inside linebackers Ezekiel Turner and Tanner Vallejo for the team lead with 26 special-teams snaps.

On the offensive line, Justin Murray played all 68 snaps at left guard in place of Justin Pugh, who was inactive with a calf injury. At right guard, the 68 snaps were split almost evenly between J.R. Sweezy, who had 35 to Max Garcia’s 33.

Despite being questionable with an ankle injury, running back Chase Edmonds played 36 snaps and scored a 6-yard receiving touchdown to Kenyan Drake's 34. Edmonds had 14 touches (11 runs and three receptions on five targets), while Drake had 12 (10 runs with two catches on as many targets).

CHARTING THE SNAPS:

OFFENSE (68)

Offensive linemen: LT D.J. Humphries; LG Justin Murray 79; C Mason Cole; RT Kelvin Beachum 68; RG J.R. Sweezy 35; RG Max Garcia 33; T Josh Jones 2

Wide receivers: DeAndre Hopkins 65; Christian Kirk 58; Larry Fitzgerald 46; KeeSean Johnson 21; Trent Sherfield 2

Tight ends: Dan Arnold 26; Maxx Williams; Darrell Daniels 23

Running backs: Chase Edmonds 36; Kenyan Drake 34

Quarterbacks: Kyler Murray 68

DEFENSE (83)

Defensive linemen: DT Zach Allen 74; NT Angelo Blackson 40; NT Domata Peko Sr. 35; DT Leki Fotu 29; NT Rashard Lawrence 24

Linebackers: ILB Jordan Hicks 83; OLB Haason Reddick 80; ILB Isaiah Simmons 63; OLB Markus Golden 47; ILB De’Vondre Campbell 35; LB Dennis Gardeck 24; OLB Devon Kennard 7; ILB Ezekiel Turner 3

Defensive backs: CB Patrick Peterson; S Budda Baker 83; CB Dre Kirkpatrick 80; S Chris Banjo 62; CB Byron Murphy Jr. 61

SPECIAL TEAMS (31)

LBs Dennis Gardeck; Tanner Vallejo; Ezekiel Turner 26; S Charles Washington 22; LB Terrance Smith; S Deionte Thompson 18; TE Darrell Daniels 17; WR Trent Sherfield 16; RB Jonathan Ward 14; CB Kevin Peterson 12; CB Byron Murphy Jr.; K Mike Nugent 11; LS Aaron Brewer; P Andy Lee; RB D.J. Foster 9; TE Maxx Williams; S Chris Banjo 8; LB Jordan Hicks; PR Christian Kirk 7; LB Isaiah Simmons; TE Dan Arnold 6; Ts D.J. Humphries; Kelvin Beachum; Josh Jones; Gs J.R. Sweezy; Justin Murray; Max Garcia; C Mason Cole 5; DT Zach Allen; LB Markus Golden; CB Patrick Peterson; DT Angelo Blackson; NT Domata Peko Sr. 4