Pressure on Enright to Capture HBomb Championship in Week 17

It's Week 17 for the HBomb and SI.com's Bill Enright hopes to win the title with his selection.

At one point in the inaugural SI.com HBomb competition, national analyst Bill Enright was 3-3.

Now, after losing with just one selection since then, a win by Enright in Week 17 would give him the championship and aptly named Underdog Cup.

In Week 6, Enright along with AllCardinals deputy editor Mason Kern, made the pick on Cincinnati to cover the 8.5 points against Houston. The Bengals won outright for a direct hit, and Enright maintained his half-game lead over SI.com gambling analyst Frank Taddeo with a record of 11-4-1.

Taddeo also had a direct hit with the Jets victory over Cleveland, so he and Kern are tied for second at 11-5.

The other panelists lost as AllCardinals publisher Howard Balzer went with Jacksonville, scout-in-residence Marc Lillibridge and staff writer Alex Weiner with Minnesota and analyst-in-residence Joe Roderick with Detroit.

Balzer, Lillibridge and Roderick are all 9-6-1, while Weiner is 7-8-1.

Eight of Taddeo’s 11 wins have been direct hits. Enright, Kern and Roderick have five, Balzer four and Lillibridge and Weiner three.

For the final week of the regular season, there are seven eligible games with spreads of 6.5 points or more: Cleveland 10 over Pittsburgh; Baltimore on the road 13 over Cincinnati; Tampa Bay 6.5 over Atlanta; Minnesota on the road 7 over Detroit; Tennessee on the road 7.5 over Houston; Indianapolis 13.5 over Jacksonville; New Orleans 6.5 over Carolina.

Enright, along with Weiner, dropped the bomb on the Titans. Taddeo, Balzer and Kern dropped it on Baltimore, Lillibridge did so on New Orleans while Roderick bombed Atlanta.