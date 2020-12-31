Much Ado About Nothing: Murray Practices Fully Wednesday

The Wednesday practice injury report for the Cardinals was a crowded one again, but the most important entry was the full participation attributed to quarterback Kyler Murray, who injured his "lower leg" against the San Francisco 49ers, per head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Of the 13 players on the initial report of the week, eight did not practice, three were limited and two, including Murray, were full participants. The other player that practiced with that designation was safety Jalen Thompson (ankle), who Kingsbury said would be a "game time decision"regarding whether he is active against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday.

Those not practicing were wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins (hip) and Larry Fitzgerald (groin), running back Chase Edmonds (hip), outside linebacker Haason Reddick (hip), tight ends Maxx Williams (ankle) and Darrell Daniels (hamstring), nose tackle Domata Peko Sr. (not-injury related) and safety Chris Banjo (hip).

Limited were tight end Dan Arnold (back), cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (hamstring/calf) and running back Jonathan Ward (ankle).

AllCardinals observed Williams, Daniels and Reddick walking into the team facility just before the start of stretching lines at Wednesday's session. Hopkins and Fitzgerald were also seen during the pre-practice period walking around and speaking with various coaches and players.

Kirkpatrick was active for last Saturday’s game against San Francisco after being listed as questionable, but did not play any snaps.

The Rams had five players listed as not practicing and three were limited. They had only a walk-through Wednesday, so the injury designation is an estimate of what it would have been had they practiced.

The most notable player not practicing, aside from quarterback Jared Goff, who has already been declared out of the game after undergoing surgery Monday on a broken right thumb, was running back Cam Akers, who missed Sunday’s game against Seattle because of a high-ankle sprain.

The Rams are already without starting running back Darrell Henderson (ankle), who was placed on reserve/injured Tuesday, while running back Malcolm Brown was limited (shoulder).

Linebacker Micah Kaiser was activated from reserve/injured Wednesday, but did not practice because of a knee injury. Defensive tackles Aaron Donald and Michael Brockers were listed as not-injury related. Also limited was guard David Edwards (ankle).

Tackle Andrew Whitworth was designated for return from reserve/injured Wednesday, but does not have to be included on the injury report because he's still officially on reserve/injured.