Week 3 HBomb: Carolina Panthers the Popular Pick

Howard Balzer

Some weeks are simply slim pickings, but that’s not unusual when it comes to the HBomb.

There are only three games that qualify with betting lines of at least 6.5 points, none of which are particularly attractive.

We will get to that momentarily, but first is the HBomb review of Week 2. There were eight eligible games and the favorites covered in five with no underdogs winning the game outright.

The “winners” were the Broncos against the Steelers, which was selected by yours truly and AllCardinals scput-in-residence Marc Lillibridge; the Jaguars against the Titans, picked by Frankie Taddeo and Alex Weiner; and the Chargers against the Chiefs, which was selected by no one on our panel.

Favorites San Francisco covered against the Jets, Tampa Bay over Carolina (Joe Roderick’s pick), Arizona over Washington, Baltimore over Houston (Mason Kern’s selection) and Green Bay over Detroit (selected by Bill Enright).

After two weeks, there have been 14 eligible games with the underdog covering five times. There have been two “direct hits” when the underdog won: Arizona and Jacksonville in Week 1.

Heading to Week 3, Frankie and H are 2-0, Weiner and Lillibridge 1-1, Kern and Roderick 0-2 and Enright 0-1 because he wasn’t on record with a pick in Week 1.

For Week 3, the popular selection is a bomb drop on the Chargers. With rookie Justin Herbert getting the start at quarterback, the Chargers are favored by 6.5 over Carolina. Five from our panel like that game: Taddeo, Enright, Weiner, Kern and Lillibridge.

Roderick truly went out on a limb going with the Jets to cover the 11.5 points they have been given against Indianapolis. Admittedly vacillating, yours truly went with Washington to hold down the Browns and cover the 7.5-point spread.

Be sure to watch the weekly video above that includes me, Taddeo and Enright.

