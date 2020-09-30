The Arizona Cardinals Wednesday practice injury report is lengthy this week. Six players did not participate, although two were for non-injury reasons, and four were limited in participants.

DNP:

S Budda Baker (thumb)

S Chris Banjo (hamstring)

WR Larry Fitzgerald (non injury)

WR DeAndre Hopkins (ankle)

OLB Devon Kennard (calf)

DT Corey Peters (non injury)

Limited:

DT Zach Allen (knee)

C Mason Cole (hamstring)

OLB Dennis Gardeck (foot)

WR Christian Kirk (groin)

The injury bug has bit the Cardinals secondary in training camp when cornerback Robert Alford was lost for the year due to a pectoral issue and it has not ceased through the early portion of the season.

Safety Jalen Thompson injured his ankle on the second snap against San Francisco in Week 1. He was observed working out on a side field during the open portion of practice Wednesday.

Heading into Week 3, cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick was questionable (neck) and Baker was dealing with a tear in the ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb. They both played, but Baker had a "procedure" according to head coach Kliff Kingsbury earlier this week that was "successful." Kingsbury did not give a timetable for Baker's return when asked Wednesday morning, saying he hopes it is "sooner rather than later." He also did not rule out Baker for Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

Banjo got hurt in the first half against Detroit after playing in just 18 defensive snaps, further shortening the Cardinals' safety depth. Rookie inside linebacker Isaiah Simmons was observed taking some reps with the secondary in walkthroughs at Wednesday's practice.

New injuries reported Wednesday were Kennard (calf) and Hopkins (ankle). Kennard played a big role for the Cardinals Sunday with a sack and a couple of quarterback hits, while Hopkins leads the leads in receiving yards through three weeks..

Some good news on the Cardinals' injury front was that Cole and Kirk returned to the practice field, albeit in limited fashion.

Kingsbury said last week that Cole would try to test what he could do, but he did not participate with the team until Wednesday. Backup center Lamont Gaillard stepped in after Cole went down in Week 1 and has filled in effectively. Yet, Cole worked as the starter all offseason, so the Cardinals may have a decision to make as far as handling snaps at center once Cole is good to go.

Kirk worked out on a side field last week after hurting his groin against Washington and did not play in Week 3. If he returns this week, then the Cardinals could have their full receiver corps for the first time this season.

As for Fitzgerald, he took his typical Wednesday veterans day off and was listed as a non-injury DNP.

By definition, limited is considered anything less than 100 percent of normal repetitions during the "team” portions of practice.

Friday, the practice descriptions are supplemented by the player’s game status, which is either out, doubtful or questionable.

If doubtful, there’s a 75 percent chance the player won’t play. Questionable is considered a 50-50 proposition.