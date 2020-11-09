Cardinals Cornerback Snap Counts Heavily Affected in Week 9 Loss

The Cardinals’ mind-numbing 34-31 loss to the Miami Dolphins Sunday is illustrative of what can befall a team affected by injuries. There’s only so much mixing and matching that can occur when key personnel are missing, especially in the secondary.

With cornerbacks Byron Murphy Jr. (reserve/COVID-19) and Dre Kirkpatrick (thigh) out, undrafted rookie Jace Whittaker (48 defensive snaps), recent signee De’Vante Bausby (16) and veteran Kevin Peterson (15) played a combined 79 snaps.

For Whittaker, an undrafted rookie free agent out of Arizona, the 48 defensive snaps were his first of the season — and career — in just the second game in which he was active. Whittaker was forced onto the field that much when Peterson exited with a concussion after playing only 15 snaps. In that time, Peterson was called for two pass interference penalties on consecutive plays. Meanwhile, Whittaker was credited with two tackles and no passes defensed. He was in coverage on a touchdown pass from Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to wide receiver Mack Hollins.

On the defensive line, tackle Jordan Phillips, who was questionable entering the game because of a hamstring injury, played only 12 snaps. Tackle Josh Mauro, who was signed from the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad Oct. 28, played 25 and had a sack, tackle for loss and quarterback hit.

Outside linebacker Markus Golden, who the Cardinals traded for Oct. 23 in exchange for a 2021 sixth-round draft pick to the New York Giants, also had a sack and five tackles, plus a tackle for loss, quarterback hit and pass defensed in his 34 snaps. Rookie inside linebacker Isaiah Simmons played more snaps (32) than he had all season and had three tackles.

The most notable total snaps on offense were the 66 of 69 played by running back Chase Edmonds, as backup D.J. Foster played only five. Edmonds rushed for 70 yards on 25 attempts, while Foster posted two yards on one carry on his first offensive snaps played since 2017. He also had one reception for seven yards, while Edmonds contributed 18 yards on three catches.

On a totally unrelated note, the Cardinals’ three losses are to teams — Detroit, Carolina and Miami — with a current combined record of 11-14. The Lions and Panthers are in last place of their respective divisions.

Charting the snaps:

OFFENSE (69)

Offensive linemen: LT D.J. Humphries; RT Kelvin Beachum; C Mason Cole; LG Justin Pugh; RG Justin Murray 69; T Josh Jones 13

Wide receivers: DeAndre Hopkins 67; Larry Fitzgerald 51; Christian Kirk 44; Andy Isabella 17; Trent Sherfield 1

Tight ends: Maxx Williams 34; Darrell Daniels 29; Dan Arnold 18

Running backs: Chase Edmonds 66; D.J. Foster 5

Quarterbacks: Kyler Murray 69

DEFENSE (84)

Defensive linemen: NT Corey Peters 44; DT Angelo Blackson 33; DT Josh Mauro 25; DT Leki Fotu 22; DT Jordan Phillips 12; Michael Dogbe 5

Linebackers: ILBs De’Vondre Campbell, Jordan Hicks 61; OLB Haason Reddick 57; OLB Markus Golden 34; ILB Isaiah Simmons 32; OLB Kylie Fitts 22; OLB Dennis Gardeck 4

Defensive backs: CB Patrick Peterson 59; S Jalen Thompson 57; S Budda Baker 57; CB Jace Whittaker 48; CB De’Vante Bausby 16; CB Kevin Peterson 15; S Chris Banjo 4; S Deionte Thompson 2

SPECIAL TEAMS (28)

S Chris Banjo, LB Ezekiel Turner 24, LB Dennis Gardeck 22; S Charles Washington 17; LBs Tanner Vallejo, Kylie Fitts 16; RB Jonathan Ward 15; S Deionte Thompson 14; WR Trent Sherfield 13; DT Leki Fotu, K Zane Gonzalez 12; LB Isaiah Simmons, P Andy Lee, LS Aaron Brewer 7; Ts Kelvin Beachum, D.J. Humphries; Gs Justin Pugh, Justin Murray, Max Garcia; Cs Mason Cole; Lamont Gaillard; TEs Darrell Daniels, Dan Arnold; WR Andy Isabella; LBs De’Vondre Campbell, Jordan Hicks; CB Patrick Peterson; NT Corey Peters; DT Angelo Blackson 6; CB Jace Whittaker 5; CB De’Vante Bausby 4; PR Christian Kirk 3; CB Kevin Peterson 2; RB D.J. Foster, S Jalen Thompson 1