NFC West Welcome: DeAndre Hopkins Faces Richard Sherman in First Test

Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins got the inside position to haul in a contested catch against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman in late October 2017.

Hopkins was a younger receiver growing an impressive resume (he was about to earn an All-Pro selection in three straight seasons). Sherman was 29, fresh off three consecutive All-Pro seasons of his own.

The two heavy hitters put on a show that day.

With 4:49 left in the game, Hopkins caught a screen against Sherman, and used a block to get into the open field. He scored from 72 yards away to help the Texans take a 38-34 lead. He gained 224 yards in the air.

But, Sherman got the last laugh with his second interception of the day to end the game after Seattle went ahead with 21 seconds left.

That marquee matchup was the last time the two generational talents faced off, except in the Pro Bowl.

On Sunday, the rematch is set.

Sherman is now on the San Francisco 49ers, entering his third year there. Hopkins just joined his division as a member of the Arizona Cardinals this offseason.

Sherman doesn’t expect anything less than an intense battle.

“He's obviously an incredible talent, as is Larry (Fitzgerald)," Sherman told the media this week. "It is an enormous challenge. We have been preparing for him all week. We are confident in our game plan, but obviously out there it is going to be a dog fight. He fights every play, every down. He has earned everything he has gotten. They got a lot better as a football team when they brought him in.”

The two teams played in two competitive games last season, with Sherman's 49ers coming away with two wins. Hopkins adds a wrinkle to this division rivalry, and he has been preparing for this matchup closely.

"Against San Francisco, I'm watching a lot of film like I already have against those guys," Hopkins said Tuesday. "They are contending (to be) Super Bowl champions."

Sherman is bigger than Hopkins by a couple of inches. But Hopkins outmaneuvered him a few times in 2017, plus he has shown some instances throughout his career where it did not matter how covered he was; he went up and made plays.

During the open portions of practice leading up to Week 1, Hopkins often just caught the ball with one hand because he can do so easily.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray alluded to this during training camp when he said it was nice to have another player, like Fitzgerald, who catches anything thrown their way.

Murray even said after practice one day that Hopkins went up over the top of a defender and snagged the ball out of the air, which had the whole sideline laughing at the absurdity. Murray said it was a moment where he was like, “OK, he is on our team.”

The edge Sherman has is that he has played many high-leverage games in his current system. Without a preseason, this will be the first time Hopkins performs in head coach Kliff Kingsbury’s offense against an opponent.

Sherman is a very difficult player to jump into new waters against, but Hopkins’ ability to catch anything in sight translates to any setting.

One thing is for sure: Cardinals fans' eyes will be glued to No. 10 (Hopkins) on their screen for the first time.