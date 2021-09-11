Arizona Cardinals Look to Their Leaders

Aside from becoming more physical, especially on the offensive line while eliminating crucial mind-numbing penalties, the most talked-about aspect of the 2021 version of the Cardinals has been leadership.

Ever since defensive end J.J. Watt was signed in March, hardly a media availability has passed without Watt talking about the subject or coaches and players being asked about him.

It’s also relevant regarding quarterback Kyler Murray, whose leadership style is often openly questioned not only locally but by pundits, some of whom are observing from thousands of miles away from Arizona.

So it was this week that Cardinals players elected nine captains, including Murray and Watt. Along with Watt, center Rodney Hudson is also a Cardinals first-year player voted a captain.

“That's why you bring those guys in to handle the stuff that is kind of out of your control and that you don't see,” head coach Kliff Kingsbury said. “They've done a great job. You bring in J.J. Watt, Rodney Hudson, A.J. Green (not a captain), those guys are consummate professionals. Matt Prater (also not a captain) as a kicker. I mean, they go about their business, they do everything right. And all those young guys see that and that carries a lot of weight.”

Murray said Wednesday, “It means a lot. My teammates believe in me. They see me as a captain. Obviously, that's what you expect of the quarterback, but for it to be a thing, for it to happen, it means a lot for me. You know those guys believe in me. To trust in me to go out there and lead them is a huge deal.”

Asked what he’s seen from Murray as a leader, left tackle D.J. Humphries said, “Continued growth. That's something that you love to see from a young player. It's something I always have to remind myself is he's the same age as my little sister. So it's like a lot of times, I especially, because he plays like a 10-year vet, in most ways I treat him that way. And then it’s like I forgot how young he is; it kind of slips your mind. To see him have that continued growth so early and so young and looking back on myself and how long it took for me for it to click for me.

“To see him coming in and having that mentality from the jump, it’s impressive to watch. It's something that he expands on every year. So I'm definitely super excited to be able to be attached to the hip to that guy for the next 10, 15 years, however long my body will last (laughs).”

Murray was asked what being a leader entails.

He said, “Doing it right, no matter who’s watching. Every day, no matter if you're in front of the team, if you’re not in front of the team. Just doing what's right, not cheating any days, taking any reps off. Guys look to me. People look to me, kids look to me; everything. I take all of that to heart. I understand when I’m outside people are looking at me. I can’t do anything outlandish or anything like that. That’s not who I am anyway, so I understand the role of being a leader.”

For Watt, he also said, “It's an extreme honor. It's such a high honor. Especially I'm only having a few months here with these guys. I'm very thankful. And I really enjoyed getting to know them so far. I really enjoyed getting to know this group of guys, get to hang out with them inside the building, also outside the building and just learn their personalities, learn about their families learn about what's important to them, what’s their why, what makes them tick. And it's been great. I've really enjoyed it. And I'm looking forward to continuing to try to lead in the best way that I can to help the team be great.”

As for his leadership style, Watt said, “I think when I walk in the building, I try and just be as normal and low key as I can be with the guys, because I think that the best way to go about it in my personal opinion as a leader is just to lead by example. So I just try and lead with the right work ethic at practice and in the weight room and at the meetings and being on time and all these things. Just doing it right so that the young guys see it. And they see a guy that's been in the league for 10-plus years, and they want to be in the league for 10-plus years. So they say OK, ‘If he's on time, if he's working out, if he's doing these things, that must be a good way to do it.’

“And then I also think that just sitting at the lunch table with guys, and like I've said a million times talking to them, learning, just being one of the guys. You earn that trust and you earn that respect. And then when you do have to say something, when that time does come, where there's a conversation that needs to be had or there's a moment in the game where something needs to be said, then it's impactful, then it actually means something. I think if you're giving a big speech every single day to the guys, it drowns out real quick; it gets old. You got to understand and have that pulse of the team to know when you can say something and how it's going to be impactful and when is the right opportunity. So I think it's really important to first ingratiate yourself, get yourself in there and get the trust and let these guys know that we're all on the same page on the same team. And then if I have to have a harder conversation, I will.”

Safety Budda Baker, one of the nine captains, said he says being a leader is “trying to sense any questions that guys have, you should be able to answer those questions for them. If any young guys or even old guys have any questions about anything on defense, me being a captain, I feel like I should know those answers. And I should be able to help them. And if I don't have those answers, get those answers for them, or whatever it is, and just lead by example.”

Two of the team’s offensive linemen are captains, Humphries and center Rodney Hudson, who was acquired in the offseason in a trade from the Raiders.

Humphries said, while acknowledging that Hudson is the real leader on the line, "Being voted captain is still one of my highest honors that I've ever received as a player. Being an offensive lineman, I've never gotten any kind of awards or been up for a Heisman or anything like that. So being recognized as someone that's doing it right by my peers, guys that I sweat with voted for me, that's something that I'll tell my grandkids about. I don't care whatever happens in my career, I've been a captain two years in a row. That's something that no one can ever take away from me."

He also reflected on where he has come after being inactive for all 16 games as a first-round pick in 2015.

“That’s something I never saw for myself (as a captain) when I was a kid or even as a college player,” Humphries said. “I was always; I just want to be a really good player. So being a captain, trying to do stuff right all the time with people seeing that and receiving it and giving me respect for it is huge for me. That’s something I’ll never take for granted and that something that will always be super important to me.”

Asked if he is surprised when nine players were voted captains, Humphries said, “No, I'm not, especially seeing how we voted for nine. That shows the character of our team, the guys we have on our team, how serious we take things. I think of guys that could have been a captain. I always think about (right tackle) Kelvin Beachum because he teaches me so much. That’s the captain personality to a tee, and there's so many other people outside of our captains. You look at our captains group, it’s easy to see how those guys were placed there. So, it's just a testament to the type of guys we have in the building.”

While one player can have a large presence on a team, the reality is that there is usually more than one leader as Humphries acknowledged. Watt noted what he has observed from the team along with others stepping up to lead.

“I think it's been great,” he said. “I really do. I think that this training camp these practices leading up to this week, I think it's been awesome. I don't know if we've had anybody late to anything. I think we've had guys at their lifts. We've had guys at the practices working their ass off. We got guys staying after doing extra work. We got guys studying film, in the cold tubs after practice and calling each other talking about plays and texts and saying, ‘Hey, I know we got this plan tomorrow. Can you talk me through your technique?’

“I think that the leadership on this team and the guys that have been voted captains are doing an unbelievable job of making sure that everybody understands the goal and understands what the standard is here. And I think everybody's followed that standard. Even in camp, you know camp obviously can get long for many different reasons, and guys would be looking for an off day or saying like, ‘Hey, when are you going to give us a bone here?’ Nobody was looking for that; nobody asked for that. We didn't get one, which is fine by me and great. But a lot of guys on a lot of teams might be itching for that.

“This team just wants to work. Because we know if we put in the work and we do our time, Kliff has a great schedule. He's going to take care of us and leaders do a great job to make sure this team understands the goal and it's great to be part of that.”