Where Cardinals Land Across National NFL Power Rankings
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals move forward with a 7-7 record after defeating the New England Patriots in Week 15.
Dead? Not quite yet in terms of the playoff picture, though they'll need to win the remainder of their games with some extra help along the way to capture the NFC West.
The Cardinals stopped a three-game losing streak on Sunday - here's where they rank ahead of their Week 16 meeting with the Carolina Panthers across national NFL power rankings:
ESPN: No. 16 (17 last week)
Josh Weinfuss: "The Cardinals came into the season with high hopes for their receiving corps, anchored by tight end Trey McBride and rookie receiver Marvin Harrison Jr . But the first four weeks weren't impressive. To start the season, Arizona pass-catchers had 107 targets, 75 catches and 777 receiving yards, the seventh-worst mark in the NFL. The Cardinals have thrown the ball a lot more in the past four games. They've distributed 39 more targets and had 30 more catches to go along with 259 more receiving yards in this recent span compared to the first four games."
NBC Sports: No. 16 (18 last week)
Mike Florio: "They’re not done yet, but they’re running out of time."
USA Today: No. 15 (16 last week)
Nate Davis: "TE Trey McBride has more receptions (89) than the Cards' top two wide receivers (Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson) … combined, those two teaming for 88 catches. Yet MHJ and Wilson have 11 TD catches, which is 11 more than McBride has."
The Athletic: No. 17 (17 last week)
Josh Kendall: "Conner had 16 carries for 110 yards and two touchdowns Sunday and is ninth in the league in rushing (973 yards). He’s sixth among running backs in rushing success rate (43.8 percent). Conner had his career high in rushing last year in his seventh season in the league (1,040 yards), and he’s going to top it in his eighth year, barring disaster."
Sports Illustrated: No. 17 (18 last week)
Conor Orr: "A good rebound game for the Cardinals offensive line, which looked strong and athletic when pulling out front of James Conner on Sunday. If I were Jerod Mayo, I’d be more curious why my signature unit was gashed on just 16 Conner carries on Sunday instead of issues with the play calling on offense."
Bleacher Report: No. 16 (18 last week)
Maurice Moton: "The Cardinals will need to do more than beat the three-win Patriots to revive playoff hopes in the desert. In that victory, Kyler Murray threw for 224 scoreless yards. Arizona's passing attack is still underwhelming. Drew Petzing isn't getting the most out of Murray."