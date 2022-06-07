Arizona Cardinals players and coaches explain what they get out of organized team activities this summer.

Training camp is just under two months away and organized team activities are voluntary ahead of next week's mandatory minicamp.

So what do teams really get out of this portion of the offseason?

The Cardinals are in the midst of their third week of OTAs. Not every player has shown up during portions open to the media. Some members have participated some days and not others while there is a large group present each day.

Cardinals players and coaches have explained over the past two weeks the value they see in OTAs.

"That's been fantastic," head coach Kliff Kingsbury said last week. "The work we've gotten has been better than what we've had the last few years, we've been able to really tweak some different things offensively, defensively, put in some more ideas, instead of just getting to training camp and seeing it for the first time."

NFL teams have not had a normal offseason since 2019. OTAs did not occur in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and last year there were restrictions because players remained uncomfortable.

Having the program back to normal has different meaning to several Cardinals with two main themes: 1. Improving and experimenting on the field; 2. Building team camaraderie before the chaos of training camp.

On-Field Improvements

Kingsbury can see it. During OTAs, he can implement new ideas and get a feel for what they look like on the grass ahead of training camp.

He admitted adjustments needed to be made at the end of last year, and now is the time of the offseason where he can try to incorporate the ideas he's had in his head all offseason.

"During your offseason study, you can actually put them on the grass, see how they work, get them on tape, talk through it," Kingsbury said. "Maybe it works. Maybe it doesn't. You hate to have to do that during training camp; you'd rather iron some of that stuff out before you get there.

"Here, you can experiment and work on things and see guys at different positions."

That goes for both sides of the ball.

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph has some new pieces to work into his schemes, a new defensive line coach in Matt Burke and a younger unit, overall.

Joseph said now is the time for younger players to catch up so training camp does not move so quickly.

"It's tough to get better in the fall; things are moving fast," Joseph said. "You are game planning, time gets tighter. So the offseason is where players grow from a physical standpoint and a mental standpoint. So this is important."

Players with less than three NFL seasons have not had normal OTAs before.

Second-year edge rusher Victor Dimukeje said on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station last week that it is helpful to go up against the veterans in practice during this time. They inspire him to reach their level.

Photo: Alex Weiner, Sports Illustrated

Meanwhile, edge rusher Devon Kennard is in his ninth year, but still has pass-rush moves he wants to perfect. Now is his opportunity.

Defensive end J.J. Watt emphasized he was speaking only for himself, but stated his philosophy of getting on the field whenever he can.

"I don't want it to be compared to other people's processes," Watt said Monday. "Everybody has different thoughts. But my process is the further that I get off the track -- like if I take a month off after the season -- the harder it is to get back on the track.

"We've been working extremely hard all offseason here, and then being here with the guys at OTAs, I think that being on the field is extremely valuable because I don't think you can get better at football without playing football."

Watt is also getting reps with new defensive line coach Matt Burke, who said on 98.7 FM Monday that he's valued OTAs as a time to get to know the players.

Locker-Room Building

"It's good to have them around each other, first and foremost, after a couple years of not having that much time," Kingsbury said. "I think team building is big, just being in the locker room, weight room, doing things together."

The Cardinals no longer have Zoom meetings to watch film with their position groups or team gatherings online.

They get to be around each other and develop that chemistry together. Edge rusher Dennis Gardeck said that has been a highlight of the summer thus far.

Photo: Alex Weiner, Sports Illustrated

"I think that's such a an important piece is being able to come together as a defensive unit and being able to come together as one team moving towards a common goal," Gardeck said. "And I think this offseason, really, it forces us to be around each other more than we've got to do in the past."

The bonding goes beyond talking ball.

When cornerback Jeff Gladney died eight days ago at age 25, the players were able to discuss their feelings openly with the whole team, their side of the ball and position group.

After practice last Wednesday, there was a team gathering to heal and show appreciation for life and each other. That would have looked different last year.

"The camaraderie and getting the guys together, I think for me, personally, is very big," Watt said. "We all set the culture that we want to set and be the team we want to be."

OTAs are voluntary at the end of the day, and there has been no public ill will toward players who do not participate for various reasons.

The three-day mandatory minicamp commences next week.