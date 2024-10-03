Where Cardinals WR Stands in Award Race
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have loved what they've seen out of rookie receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. through his first four games.
The Cardinals' top pick has four touchdown receptions through the opening quarter of the season, which places him third in ESPN's Offensive Rookie of the Year race behind New York Giants WR Malik Nabers and Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels.
"After that weird first game against the Bills when the internet briefly convinced itself Harrison had forgotten how to run, he has been the No. 1 receiver the Cardinals were promised when they drafted him. Over the past three weeks, he ranks in the top 10 in receiving yards and yards per route run while catching a league-high four touchdowns," wrote Bill Barnwell.
"Harrison is already a player who can get open when everyone in the building knows he's getting the football. When the Cardinals had a fourth-and-1 against the Commanders from the 2-yard line last week, there was only one place Kyler Murray was going to go if he threw the ball. Harrison broke down Commanders cornerback Noah Igbinoghene with his first step and was open by the time he finished his second. It was easy a touchdown as you'll ever see against press coverage inside the 2-yard line. Or just watch the game against the Rams, when he had a 60-yard touchdown, easily converting his over route into a deep corner and running away from Kam Curl . Harrison, very simply, makes this look easy."
Placing Harrison behind Nabers and Daniels is completely fair.
Nabers has been tremendous (though he has had more opportunity in New York) and Daniels has done a remarkable job - plus most awards tend to lean towards quarterbacks anyways.
All the above does not cancel anything Harrison has done despite the Cardinals just being 1-3.
"I'm definitely getting more comfortable out there. I guess that's the positive for me," said Harrison this week.
"Other than that, I've got to continue to do my job and help the team win."
