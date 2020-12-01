The final whistle has blown in the Seahawks’ Monday Night Football win over the Philadelphia Eagles, sparking the end of Week 12, at least for the NFC.

All four teams in the NFC West have played 11 games with five weeks to go, and the standings ladder goes as follows: Seattle 8-3, Los Angeles Rams 7-4, Arizona Cardinals 6-5, San Francisco 49ers 5-6.

Two weeks ago, there was a three-way tie for first place at 6-3, but Arizona has dropped its past two games, including one to Seattle. The Cardinals don’t face Seattle again, splitting the season series. They do, though, see the Rams twice and the 49ers once more, while also fitting in a couple NFC East matchups with the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles.

In order to catch Seattle, the Cardinals will need some good fortune. Four of the Seahawks' final five games are against sub-.500 teams, and their next three games are against opponents that are a combined 8-25. The Cardinals haven’t won the division since 2015, and their performance the past two weeks has made their odds to snap that trough slim.

The 49ers defeated the Rams Sunday, creating an opportunity while simultaneously giving the Cardinals less breathing room.

With two more games against Los Angeles, the Cardinals have a say in who finishes second and contends for the five-seed. That is a valuable spot, given that the NFC East winner is likely to be a sub-.500 squad. Division leaders Washington and New York Giants in the East are 4-7 after Week 12. The Cardinals' first matchup with Los Angeles is next Sunday at State Farm Stadium.

The Rams also see the New England Patriots, who just defeated the Cardinals, followed by the winless Jets and Seattle in a potential division title game.

The 49ers, meanwhile, have put pressure on current seventh-seeded Arizona at just one game back. Despite a hellish season as far as injuries, they are in the thick of the wild-card race, although with the most difficult remaining schedule in the division. They see Arizona and Seattle to close out the season, and face the 8-3 Buffalo Bills next week. In Weeks 14 and 15. San Francisco plays Washington and visits Dallas.

Plus, they won’t be playing in California for at least the next month, as Santa Clara is no longer allowing contact sports due to rising virus numbers. So, they will play in Arizona for the time being.

As far as the Cardinals wild-card foes beyond San Francisco, the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears are also 5-6. Those two teams are trending in opposite directions, as the Bears have dropped five straight and the Vikings have won four of five. The Vikings and Bears play in Minnesota in Week 15. The Vikings other games are against Jacksonville, at Tampa Bay, at New Orleans and at Detroit. The Bears play at home the next two weeks against Detroit and Houston and after the Vikings finish at Jacksonville and home against Green Bay.

The Cardinals have an uphill climb to contend for the division crown and some work to do to hold onto a playoff spot. Guard Justin Pugh laid out their situation after the team’s loss on Sunday.

"We're going to find out what we're made of," Pugh said. "I always say, 'Adversity and when things don't go your way, you find out the character of the men in the room.' And I know the character of the men we have. I'm excited. We have to look at it that way and we have to go out there and we have to fight, we have to battle. Nothing's easy. Nothing's given to you in the NFL and we've got to go out there and we've got to earn it."