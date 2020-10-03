Faced with playing the Carolina Panthers with only six healthy defensive backs Sunday, the Cardinals elevated cornerback Jace Whittaker to the active roster along with running back Jonathan Ward.

Teams are permitted to elevate up to two players each week the day before the game without removing anyone else from the roster. They have to then revert to the practice the day after the game and don’t have to go through waivers. However, that can be only done twice for any one player, so this is the last “free” elevation and return allowed for Ward.

Whittaker was signed as an undrafted free agent after the draft and has been on the practice squad since being waived in the cutdown to 53 players. Assuming he is active for the game, which is probable because there would be no other reason to elevate him to the practice squad, this will be his NFL debut.

Ward was elevated last week for the first time this season and played 14 snaps on special teams.

Whittaker could be needed for depth in the secondary, especially if cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick is unable to play because of a concussion suffered in practice Thursday.

The NFL has a five-step process in concussion protocol, which consists of symptom limited activity, aerobic exercise, football specific exercise, club-based non-contact training drills and full football activities/clearance.

Most important, according to the policy, is that “after a player has progressed through the five-step process, and is cleared for full participation by his club physician, he must be seen and separately cleared by an Independent Neurological Consultant (INC), jointly approved by the NFL and NFLPA, who is not affiliated with any NFL club. Until cleared by this independent physician, a player may not return to contact practice or play in an NFL game.”

That process appears to make it virtually impossible for Kirkpatrick to be cleared just three days after suffering a concussion. Dr. David Chao of profootballdoc.com told AllCardinals that given the injury occurred on Thursday, he will miss the game.

There is some surprise the Cardinals listed Kirkpatrick as questionable on Friday’s injury report instead of doubtful or out.

It is unknown whether Kirkpatrick traveled with the team Saturday just two days after suffering the concussion. If players do not travel a game, clubs are required to announce that the player would then be out for the game the next day.

However, there is one caveat: If it is determined that Kirkpatrick didn't actually have a concussion, it's possible he could play Sunday. In the past, teams have used the word concussion or head on the injury report while the player was being evaluated.

The team’s healthy defensive backs, in addition to Whittaker, are cornerbacks Patrick Peterson, Byron Murphy Jr. and Kevin Peterson along with safeties Deionte Thompson, Curtis Riley and Charles Washington. It’s also possible rookie linebacker Isaiah Simmons could see snaps at safety Sunday.