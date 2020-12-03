It's an answer inquiring minds want to know. But, in the mysterious, don’t-give-away-the-state-secrets nature of the NFL, some things are just left unspoken.

So it was, in the wake of the situation in Denver where the Broncos were forced to play practice-squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton at quarterback in their game against New Orleans Sunday after COVID-19 contact tracing procedures eliminated the ability for any Broncos' gunslinger to play, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury and quarterback Kyler Murray were asked who the emergency quarterback is for their team.

All franchises have them, even in non-COVID-19 situations, preparing for the possibility that two active quarterbacks could become injured in the same game.

Now, we’ve already established the fact that strategic information is kept from the prying eyes of the media, most of the time for good reason.

But think about it: What damage could occur if an opponent knew that if all the team’s quarterbacks became unable to play for whatever reason, the emergency quarterback would be someone who played the position in college or even high school? Or had never played the position before but could at least hand off the ball?

Would an opponent spend even one second of practice time preparing for that player? The answer is obvious.

Yet, when the question is posed, you’d think those making the query were trying to pry the nuclear codes from the president of the United States.

When Murray was asked who the emergency quarterback is and if he talks to him about helping the offense if needed, nine words were all that left his lips:

“That's not a question for me. I don't know.”

OK, then, we’ll get the answer from Kingsbury. Yeah, sure we will.

He said, “There're a number of contingency plans as far as the emergency goes. I’m not going to get into specifics on that, but we would cross that bridge when we got there and have a good answer, as good of an answer as you can have.”

We do know that cornerback Patrick Peterson was once the team’s emergency quarterback, but that was at least five years ago. In 2013, he completed his only pass attempt for 17 yards and a sterling passer rating of 128.7. And that’s it for his career.

The Cardinals’ best option might actually be Kingsbury, but that’s against NFL rules. Denver already tried that.

So, we are left to wonder who the secret emergency quarterback is; and hope we never learn his identity.

Meanwhile, Kingsbury did address the issue of whether anything special has been done to guard against a situation occurring like the one in Denver, keeping in mind that the Broncos' quarterbacks were isolated after not wearing masks or following the protocols after backup Jeff Driskel unknowingly contracted coronavirus.

“We do everything we can to follow the protocols as closely as possible,” he said. “And our quarterbacks are very aware particularly with the recent events that we got to do things right and abide by everything that is laid out for us. And they do a great job of that. And so we like the plan we have in place. They've handled it very well. And then we'll keep moving forward with it.”

Kingsbury did reveal that for the quarterbacks, “We moved meeting rooms to where we have a much bigger space. And so we have all three guys, but it's basically the team room where we watch the quarterback film now.”

For his part, Murray said, “I just think you got to be aware, whatever situation you're in, have your mask on, make sure you're not close to anybody or have the possibility to catch it. I'm not gonna be standing right upon you, talking face to face with you. So I just think you just have to be smart (and) I'm gonna try to do my best to stay away and be safe.”