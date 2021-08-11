Why Arizona Cardinals Don’t Have Combined Practices

Sports Illustrated home
Many NFL Teams Hold Joint Practices; Not the Cardinals

Hot Arizona weather precludes Cardinals from practicing against other teams during training camp
Author:
Updated:
Original:

With only three preseason games this summer, numerous teams are practicing together in the days before a preseason game to accomplish working against anyone other than themselves.

All of the combined practices around the league are during the next three weeks, except for the Aug. 7 practices between Rams and Cowboys that have already occurred.

The Cardinals aren’t one of them, but not for lack of trying. Making it difficult is that the first two home games are at home.

While acknowledging that the team tried to make it happen, head coach Kliff Kingsbury explained Tuesday, “It's a little warm in Phoenix. Not a lot of teams are interested in practicing out here outside and we don't have enough room for two teams (at State Farm Stadium) to just have one field. And so that's kind of what it comes down to.”

In total, 21 teams have scheduled practices and seven will do it twice: Carolina, L.A. Rams, Miami, New England, N.Y. Giants, N.Y. Jets and Philadelphia.

Following is the league schedule of combined practices with game date in parentheses.

Week of Aug. 9

Denver at Minnesota (Saturday, Aug. 14)

Miami at Chicago (Saturday, Aug. 14)

Carolina at Indianapolis (Sunday, Aug. 15)

Week of Aug. 16

New England at Philadelphia (Thursday, Aug. 19)

Atlanta at Miami (Saturday, Aug. 21)

Baltimore at Carolina (Saturday, Aug. 21)

N.Y. Jets at Green Bay (Saturday, Aug. 21)

Las Vegas at L.A. Rams (Saturday, Aug. 21)

Tennessee at Tampa Bay (Saturday, Aug. 21)

N.Y. Giants at Cleveland (Sunday, Aug. 22)

San Francisco at L.A. Chargers (Sunday, Aug. 22)

Week of Aug. 23

Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets (Friday, Aug. 27)

New England at N.Y. Giants (Sunday, Aug. 29)

