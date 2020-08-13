AllCardinals
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Camp Look: Many Battles for Job Among Talented Receivers

Howard Balzer

Eighth in a series of Cardinals unit analysis as on-field training camp work in pads approaches, following special teams, defensive backs, linebackers, defensive line, offensive line, tight ends and running backs.

WIDE RECEIVER

Projected starters: DeAndre Hopkins, Larry Fitzgerald, Christian Kirk

Solid backups: Andy Isabella, Hakeem Butler, KeeSean Johnson, Trent Sherfield

On the bubble: Johnnie Dixon, A.J. Richardson, JoJo Ward, Andre Patton

Talk about a crowded position group. There are 11 wide receivers that will be competing in training camp, whether it be for roster spots or jobs on the practice squad.

The reality is that Isabella, Butler, Johnson and Sherfield might survive the cut to 53 players if the coaches decide to keep seven. If it’s only six, one from that quartet will probably be on the outside looking in, but could be on the practice squad if they clear waivers.

In the bubble group, perhaps two might be practice-squad participants. Dixon could be a long-shot for a job on the cutdown to 53, with that likely happening if he is considered the top option as a kickoff returner.

However, those returns have become such a limited part of the NFL game that it would be a tough call to keep him instead of one of the aforementioned gang of four.

The top three are surely locks and all are considered starters because of the preponderance of times they will share the field at the same time. There will also likely be several times when that trio will be on the field with at least one additional from the other four.

Butler is most intriguing because of his ability, coupled with the fact that he missed all of the 2019 season because of injury. Patton was recently acquired after spending last year as an active, rotational player on the L.A. Chargers.

Overall, this has all the earmarks of being one of the most productive wideout contingents in the NFL.

Next up: QUARTERBACKS

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Arizona Cardinals Defy Odds: No Players on Reserve/COVID-19

More than two weeks into training camp, Arizona Cardinals are one of five teams with no players on reserve/COVID-19.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals Camp Protocols: Who was 'Sweating Bullets?'

Arizona Cardinals LB Devon Kennard was ‘freaking sweating bullets’ worried about COVID-19 test nose swabs.

Howard Balzer

Amid College Football Crisis, Cardinals Begin Training Camp

With the Big Ten and Pac-12 announcing Tuesday the postponement of the fall college football season, the Arizona Cardinals began training camp Wednesday.

Mason Kern

Report: Cardinals to Work Out QB Kelly Bryant

QB Kelly Bryant is reportedly working out for the Arizona Cardinals despite Kyler Murray, Brett Hundley and Chris Streveler on the roster.

Mason Kern

'Chills:' New Faces Excited to Wear Uniform

Arizona Cardinals new WR DeAndre Hopkins, LB Devon Kennard and DL Rashard Lawrence expressed excitement to be with the team.

Mason Kern

Cardinals Defensive Line 'Felt Good' after First Day of Camp

Arizona Cardinals training camp is here and rookie defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence said the team was well prepared.

Alex Weiner

Running Backs Aiming to Complement Receiving Corps

Arizona Cardinals RB unit led by Kenyan Drake and Chase Edmonds will try to complement WR DeAndre Hopkins, Larry Fitzgerald, others.

Howard Balzer

MVP: Larry Fitzgerald Has Highest Skill Player WAR Since 2006

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald has had an illustrious career and is atop the NFL in an important PFF category.

Mason Kern

by

alexweiner

Potential Surprises May Arise from Tight End Group

The Arizona Cardinals tight end group is led by Maxx Williams; while they might not excite, they could surprise.

Howard Balzer

by

alexweiner

'Very Refreshing:' DeAndre Hopkins Excited by Larry Fitzgerald Duo

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is excited to play with Larry Fitzgerald, who he has looked up to.

Mason Kern