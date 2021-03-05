Arizona Cardinals Larry Fitzgerald: Staying or Retiring?

The clock is ticking toward the March 17 start of the NFL league year, and unless everyone is doing a great job of acting, no one knows what the status will be in the 2021 season for Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald.

The 2020 season ended 61 days ago, but the 17-year veteran hasn’t provided any clues if he will return for season No. 18 or ride off in the sunset and look forward to his Hall of Fame induction in 2026.

Last year, Fitzgerald signed a 1-year contract on Jan. 15, but this time around it obviously hasn’t been as quick, leaving questions on everyone’s mind.

*After missing two games last season on reserve/COVID-19 and then being sidelined for the regular-season finale because of a groin injury, is he deciding whether to put his body through the grind of another season? Especially if the dollars might be less than the approximate $11.6 million he earned last season?

*Does the signing of defensive end J.J. Watt motivate him even more to come back for another season because he likes where this team is headed and wants to exit on a more positive note?

*Or, does he believe it’s time to step aside for other receivers to emerge from his shadow, perhaps even one that could be selected in the draft? After all, the 13 games he played last season produced only 54 receptions for 409 yards (7.6 average) and one touchdown.

There are no easy answers, which understandably could be why it’s 12 days from the start of the new league year, and no decision has been made amid an atmosphere where the salary cap will be significantly less than last season.

Plus, the Cardinals have several other important decisions to make with running back Kenyan Drake, tackle Kelvin Beachum, nose tackle Corey Peters, linebackers Haason Reddick and Markus Golden, and cornerback Patrick Peterson among the 27 players who will be unrestricted free agents unless new deals are consummated by March 17.

If nothing else, the Cardinals have been nothing but patient with Fitzgerald.

While saying “I don’t know anything” Thursday, head coach Kliff Kingsbury also added, “I hope he plays five more years.”

Asked what he has enjoyed most working alongside Fitzgerald, Kingsbury said, “Obviously, it’s been an honor. To come in as a young coach from college; just the way that he embraced the coaching and the offense and his work ethic. He’s an all-time great, there’s no doubt. One of the best players to ever play the game and one of the best people that I’ve ever been around. Just the way he treats our staff, the people in the building, the fans; he’s phenomenal.”

General manager Steve Keim said Wednesday, “It’s a private thing for a player. We’ve always given Larry his space and he’s taking his time; which again, there’s nobody that deserves that more than him. I’ve talked to him quite a bit, but just nothing to report at this time. At some point in time, I’m sure we’ll talk to him in the near future.”

Keim also joked, “Knowing him he’s probably just trying to make me sweat,” at which point he rhapsodized about how special Fitzgerald is on and off the field.

“He’s meant a lot,” Keim said. “I feel like it was yesterday (it was 2004) when I pulled up to the University of Pittsburgh. I’ll never forget him and Shawntae Spencer (Pitt teammate and cornerback who played nine seasons in the NFL) were in this big hoop-ty Cadillac and they told me to jump in the back and we went to a place called Fatheads in the Southside and had lunch. So that was my first experience with Larry. Thinking back to how he’s matured and he’s grown as a human and how we’ve grown in our relationship.

“He’s made me a better personnel man, he’s made me a better GM, he’s made me a better person. That’s the type of effect Larry Fitzgerald has on a human being and I think all of you feel that way. There’s no one like him. There could be a day where I look at my phone and it’s Larry Fitzgerald calling and he’s just calling to tell me that he wanted to wish Carson, my son, a happy 15th birthday. That right there tells you a lot about the human being that he is.”

And that’s why everyone around the Red Sea hopes for at least one more season from Larry Legend. And, who knows, maybe five more as Kingsbury said.