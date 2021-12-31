Arizona Cardinals Injury Report: Marco Wilson Out, James Conner Questionable

Skip to main content
    December 31, 2021
    Marco Wilson Out, James Conner Still Questionable

    The Cardinals have two players out and six questionable, while the Cowboys have no players with an injury-related status for Sunday's game.
    A distinct difference in the injury status for the Cardinals and Cowboys is easily seen in the final injury report of the week.

    The Cardinals list two players out and six questionable, while the Cowboys have no players with any game status on the report.

    For the Cardinals, as expected, cornerback Marco Wilson (shoulder) and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (knee) won’t play against the Cowboys.

    Questionable are running back James Conner (heel), wide receiver/kick returner Rondale Moore (ankle), guard Sean Harlow (illness), tight end Demetrius Harris (shoulder), defensive end Zach Allen (ankle) and safety Budda Baker (ribs).

    Conner and Allen were limited in practice Friday after not participating Wednesday and Thursday. Moore and Baker were limited the last two days after not practicing Wednesday. Harris did not practice on any of the three days.

    Harlow was activated Friday from reserve/COVID-19 and was listed as limited with an illness as the team assesses his conditioning.

    Players with no game status all practiced fully Friday: running back Chase Edmonds (back), tight end Zach Ertz (hamstring), center Rodney Hudson (illness) and safety Deionte Thompson (shoulder).

    Edmonds was limited Wednesday and Thursday, Ertz and Thompson on Wednesday. Hudson, who was activated from the COVID list Monday, did not practice Wednesday and was limited Thursday, but will play Sunday.

    For the Cowboys, left tackle Tyron Smith (ankle) and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) were limited Wednesday and Thursday, wide receiver Malik Turner (calf) was limited Wednesday and running backs Ezekiel Elliott (knee) and Tony Pollard (foot) had full participation all week.

