Arizona Cardinals: Who Could Replace Andy Lee?

A possible replacement for punter Andy Lee would be Ryan Winslow, who was with the Cardinals for two games in 2019 and was in training camp with the team this past summer.

With punter Andy Lee on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Cardinals will likely add a punter to the practice squad and then elevate him as a COVID-19 replacement if Lee fails to clear protocols in time for Saturday’s game against the Colts.

Lee could conceivably test negative as late as Saturday and be eligible for the game.

The most likely addition would be Ryan Winslow, who punted in two games for the Cardinals in 2019 when Lee was sidelined by a hip flexor injury.

Winslow was with the Cardinals this past summer in training camp after being claimed on waivers Aug. 17 from the Packers. He replaced Tyler Newsome, who went to training camp with the Cardinals, but was waived when Winslow was added. Winslow was then waived in the cut to 53 on Aug. 30. He was on the roster for one preseason game on Aug. 20 against Kansas City, but did not punt.

He did punt in two games with the Panthers this season after Joseph Charlton was placed on reserve/injured Oct. 14. Winslow was signed to the practice squad that same day and was elevated to the roster for the Week 6 game against Minnesota. He was signed to the active roster after that game, punted against the Giants the next week, and was then waived Oct. 26.

Lachlan Edwards was signed to the Panthers practice squad that day, was elevated for two games and then signed Nov. 8. He is still Carolina’s punter.

Coincidentally, Winslow was holding this season for kicker Zane Gonzalez, who was the Cardinals kicker in 2019. It was also against the Panthers that Lee suffered the hip injury trying to tackle Ray-Ray McCloud. On the play, Lee was flagged for a horse-collar penalty.

Against Minnesota in Week 6, Winslow punted six times for a 40.7-yard average and 39.5 net with a long of 44. There were fair catches on two punts and three were returned for only seven yards. Most important, Gonzalez made field goals of 23 and 47 yards and two extra point.

The following week against the Giants, he averaged 36.9 yards on seven punts with a net of 35.1 and long of 46. Five punts were returned for 12 yards, while Gonzalez made his one field-goal attempt of the day of 45 yards and had no extra-point attempts in a 25-3 loss.

The two games Winslow punted for the Cardinals in 2019 were against Seattle on Sept. 29 and Cincinnati on Oct. 6.

Against the Seahawks, he punted three times for a 47.0-yard average and net of 48.0 with a long of 51. Two punts were returned for minus-3 yards. Gonzalez hit field goals of 20, 22, 23 and 31 yards, while missing form 37. He also was 2-for-2 on extra points.

He had three punts for an average of 50.0 against the Bengals with a 40.3 net and long of 55. Cincinnati totaled nine yards on two returns. His low net average was the result of one punt where there was a touchback. Gonzalez had a 33-yard field goal, but missed from 43 and 48 yards and hit his one extra-point attempt.

While there could be other players trying out, the fact that Winslow was here in training camp could be the move that makes the most sense.