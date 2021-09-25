Arizona Cardinals Brian Winters Released

Veteran guard Brian Winters was released Saturday. He was added to the injury report Friday because of a personal issue and had played only 16 offensive snaps in the first two games of the season.

It was a busy Saturday for the Cardinals as they prepare for Sunday’s game in Jacksonville against the Jaguars.

The most eye-opening move was the termination of right guard Brian Winters’ contract after he was added to the injury report Friday with what was said to be a personal issue.

Winters was signed as an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, ostensibly to compete for the starting job at right guard. However, he rarely practiced during training camp because of an undisclosed injury that was apparently linked to a knee injury that he had last season when he was with the Buffalo Bills. He played all 16 games with the Bills in 2020, starting nine.

In the first two games of the season, he played 13 offensive snaps in Week 1 and three in Week 2.

The Cardinals also placed tackle Josh Miles on reserve/injured because of an ankle injury. He will miss at least the next three games.

With two linemen going off the roster and as right tackle Kelvin Beachum continues to deal with fractured ribs, the Cardinals signed guard Sean Harlow and tackle Koda Martin to the active roster from the practice squad.

Also on the active roster for Sunday’s game as standard elevations from the practice squad are safety Chris Banjo and cornerback Antonio Hamilton. Both were added to the roster in Week 2, Hamilton as a standard elevation and Banjo as a COVID-19 replacement for wide receiver Antoine Wesley. Hamilton was elevated in Week 1 as a COVID-19 replacement for Wesley.

This is the final time that Hamilton can be elevated from the practice squad and then return to the group without having to clear waivers. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see him signed to the active roster this week.

Wesley was activated from the COVID list this week and is available to play Sunday. It will be intriguing to see if Wesley or wide receiver Andy Isabella are active against the Jaguars. Isabella has been active for the first two games of the season, but did not play in Week 1 and played one special-teams snap last Sunday against Minnesota.