The Carolina Panthers defeated the Los Angeles Chargers last week 21-16 despite getting outgained 319-221, playing poor third-down defense (10-for-15 conversions) and scoring a touchdown in the red zone once out of six times.

Where they made their mark was discipline. The Panthers did not turn the ball over while forcing four takeaways including three fumbles, one of which came from a botched pitch on the last play. They had just three penalties called against them while Los Angeles had eight for double the yardage.

The Arizona Cardinals' loss on Sunday paralleled Carolina, just in reverse. They outgained the Detroit Lions by 55 yards and played great third-down defense (4-for-12). But, turnovers and some poorly timed penalties put them in undesired situations.

This week, several Cardinals said the focus at practice has been to clean up the "negative plays." Sunday was a wake-up call, as 17-year receiver Larry Fitzgerald put it.

"Every game we've played thus far, there's been plays either penalties, mishaps, misreads or things of that nature," Fitzgerald said. "And there's not a lot, it's just a few, but it stalls our drives.

"You see the production that we get, you see the explosive plays, and the explosive runs and passes and the plays that are being made on the field and we need to be able to have more of those and lessen the mistakes. If we can do that offensively, then we can be a dominant offense."

The Cardinals were the most penalized team in the NFL though Week 3 with 27 flags. Last Sunday was an improvement with just seven, but there were some poorly timed mistakes.

Cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. committed pass interference that negated an interception in the first quarter and then he did it again on the Lions' game-winning drive on second-and-15.

Carolina did not beat itself in Weeks 1 or 3 (four turnovers in Week 2). It had just three penalties during those two games and no turnovers in either.

The Cardinals have not been able to take the ball away consistently yet, an issue they had last year when they had the third-fewest forced turnovers in the NFC. If that continues, they will need to play sharp and clean to separate from Carolina. Detroit scored 10 points last week from starting deep in Cardinals territory because of interceptions.

Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

"You can't win the football game by turning the ball over three times and not creating any turnovers," veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson said. "So, we have had a great week of preparation so far. We understand eliminate the turnovers, understand keeping the teams out of the end zone and also winning situational football. That's something that we didn't do a very good job of last week as well. So, those are some areas that we've been focusing on this week throughout practice. Hopefully, we learned from our mistakes and hopefully we can achieve that goal."

The Cardinals are one of two teams in the top 10 for yards gained and allowed. They are the top defense on third down and the second best in the red zone.

On offense, they are seventh in the league in rushing yards and eighth in converting in the red zone.

There has been a lot that the Cardinals have done well to start the season. But, they beat themselves last week, and part of being a contender is limiting games in which one does that.

"We just have to be patient," head coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "We are trying to make a lot happen.

"I think more than anything, this first month, we're still finding things out. We didn't have preseason, didn't have an offseason. I think as we go, we're going to figure out what we can get away with."