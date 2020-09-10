Larry Fitzgerald’s NFL career is nearly old enough to be classified as an adult.

On Sunday, the 37-year-old receiver will begin his 17th year for the Arizona Cardinals, the only wideout in history to be with one team that long, and he has the chance to make history opening week.

Last season, he caught eight passes for 113 yards and a touchdown on Kickoff Weekend against Detroit. In his career, Fitzgerald has 92 receptions in 16 career Week-1 games, which is tied with Hall of Famer Jerry Rice for the most all-time. One catch and he has a new record.

But, with the second-most receptions and receiving yards ever, Fitzgerald is not chasing any more numbers. He said his legacy is cemented. He's made 11 Pro Bowls in 16 seasons, made the playoffs five times and the Super Bowl once.

He just has not won the whole thing.

"The only one I want is a Super Bowl ring, so those are the numbers that I'm chasing at this point," Fitzgerald said Thursday. "Like I said, nobody's going to remember how many catches and yards and touchdowns I had."

He made it clear to the media that his love and passion for football is still alive and well. He has showed that desire to be on the field and win for his whole career.

Fitzgerald has not missed more than three games in a season since getting drafted in 2004. The last time he did not play was in 2014.

Despite Fitzgerald’s lengthy tenure and amount of games played, his teammates have validated his drive to continue to grow in pursuit of a ring. No easing into the sunset.

“The dude is 37 and he's still out here looking like 25," Cardinals quarterback Brett Hundley said in camp. "To see him still having fun and still doing it, the one thing he told me on the sidelines was he still wants it more. I think that holds true too.”

“Just watching him, how he competes still at his age out here running sprints, just working out is very motivational to see for myself," newly acquired All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins said.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury announced on Wednesday that Fitzgerald is a team captain for the 10th time. He previously discussed how unique it is to see someone who has accomplished so much still have motivation to get more.

"He owns part of a basketball team (Phoenix Suns) and he is out there practicing like he's trying to make the team," Kingsbury said. "He won't take plays off. When you are like, 'Hey, Larry sit this one out,' he tries to stay. He won't take days off when you are trying to give him a vet day. I mean, he's everything you want to build your organization around and the type of culture you want. So to have a guy at his age performing at that level, and doing it like that, it's huge and I hope he plays five more years."

If Fitzgerald does, he'll certainly take over the all-time receptions record.

Kingsbury made him take more vet days off to preserve his health during training camp, even when he kept asking to get back out there. While Fitzgerald was not playing, he was still on the field participating in huddles and encouraging his teammates.

Whenever he was in pads during camp, he was there to work.

That example Fitzgerald has set has left an impression on his Cardinals teammates, even fellow stars.

"He's a huge example of leading by example," 2019 All-Pro linebacker Chandler Jones said. "He does a great job of not telling guys what to do, but also showing guys what to do."

As a receiver who looked up to Fitzgerald, Hopkins went even deeper.

"Very refreshing to have someone that can also teach you and play alongside of you," Hopkins said. "I had Andre Johnson for two years with the Texans, but to also have another Hall of Fame receiver is great. I feel like I wouldn't ask for it to be any other way. I'm going into my eighth year, considered a vet, but obviously Larry has (more than) doubled that. His wisdom beats anything. He is teaching me stuff already from the first day.

"I have had nothing but respect for Larry since I started playing football, since I knew I wanted to be a receiver and before that. I have a lot of respect for Larry and the way he carries himself not just on the field, but off the field. And he's a guy that I looked up to."

As the Cardinals continue in this new era led by Kingsbury and second-year quarterback Kyler Murray, the attitude and work ethic that Fitzgerald personifies could give the team an edge over other progressing squads.

Who better to have showing a young team the way than someone who has been there, done that and wants to go even further?

Fitzgerald has a lot to play for this season.

He is with a developing quarterback unlike any other he has played with, and there have been a lot. He is paired with a receiver in Hopkins who may be the most decorated he has ever shared his position with. Plus, there is an additional playoff team in each conference starting this year.

If Fitzgerald achieves his ultimate goal, then his time in pads would come to a poetic end.

"That would definitely validate me," Fitzgerald said of winning a Super Bowl. "You wouldn't see me around here anymore. I got some other things up my sleeve. I got some big things on the agenda."

Fitzgerald has plenty going on besides football. As Fitzgerald has written in his Twitter bio, he is a philanthropist, traveler, photographer and father. He's also a businessman, with a part ownership in the Suns and he is on the DICK's Sporting Goods Board of Directors.

Kingsbury wants him to play five more years, but Fitzgerald would likely hang it up after this season if he can ride off as a champion.

Photo: Arizona Cardinals