Cardinals Like Young Receivers; Hakeem Butler One to Watch

The Cardinals offseason began with a bang when general manager Steve Keim engineered the trade that not only brought wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the desert, but in the process shed the team of running back David Johnson’s contract while placing the transition tag on running back Kenyan Drake, which Drake then signed.

And, let’s not forget that, although the eighth choice in the second round went to Houston in the Hopkins transaction, the Cardinals received a fourth-round pick in the deal that was used to select LSU defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence.

Coincidentally, the Texans picked TCU defensive tackle Ross Blacklock with the second-round choice.

The arrival of Hopkins will team him with franchise icon Larry Fitzgerald along with third-year receiver Christian Kirk.

There was some thought the Cardinals might add to that trio in the draft in a very deep year for receiver talent, but that didn’t happen largely because of the belief in the team’s group of other young pass-catchers. Three were selected in the 2019 draft:

Andy Isbaella (second round), Hakeem Butler (fourth) and KeeSean Johnson (sixth). Trent Sherfield, an undrafted free agent from 2018, will also be a part of the intense competition that will occur whenever the players are able to start practicing again.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury recently acknowledged that drafting for other positions was indeed a vote of confidence in what else is on the roster.

He said. “We liked a lot of the receivers in the draft, but we also like the guys that that we took last year. We like how they progressed. You know, it was tough getting on the field because we had some guys that were playing really well. But we're excited to see how they take that next step in Year 2. So I would say that definitely had a lot to do with how the draft went.”

The wild card in the group could be Butler, who missed the entire season after suffering an avulsion fracture and torn ligaments in a finger during the second preseason game, against the Raiders.

On the podcast The Last Word with March, last month, Butler described the injury as “real bad” and described how the injury occurred on a kickoff return.

He said, "I'm trying to play anywhere I can. I'm just trying to see the field. I get in there, and I go to block a dude, and I kill him -- it was like a kill shot, it was clean, I hit him on the shoulder -- but I got my hands in there and my finger got caught in his jersey. When I knocked him over, my finger went with him."

Understandably frustrated at being sidelined and not even allowed to practice, Butler used his time wisely.

He said, "It was a changing moment for me. ... It was like a redshirt year for me. I learned a lot, being in there every day, learning from Larry and everybody else."

Kingsbury is looking forward to having Butler back. The head coach said, “He has tons of ability. He's healthy. He's been working hard this offseason. He knows what we expect of him and what we think he can be and I'm really excited (for) when we can finally get him back on the field.”