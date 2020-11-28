Arizona Cardinals Zach Allen Activated from Reserve/Injured

Saturday is a busy transactions day once again for the Cardinals with players going on and off the roster in the wake of three that were placed on reserve/COVID-19 this week: wide receivers Larry Fitzgerald and Trent Sherfield along with safety Deionte Thompson.

All told, six players have been added for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots with two more placed on reserve/injured.

Activated from the practice squad as COVID-19 replacements are defensive tackle Michael Dogbe, running back D.J. Foster and cornerback Jace Whittaker. Activated as a standard elevation is defensive tackle Stacy McGee, who was one of three players signed this week to the practice squad.

Meanwhile, defensive tackle Zach Allen was activated from reserve/injured. He had been placed on reserve/injured because of an ankle injury on Oct. 27 and began practicing as designated for return Wednesday. The additions of Allen, Dogbe and McGee along with the signing of nose tackle Domata Peko Sr. provides the team with six defensive linemen available for Sunday’s game after having only four for the previous week’s game against Seattle.

The others are tackles Angelo Blackson and Trevon Coley. Tackle Josh Mauro, who was declared out Friday because of a hamstring injury, was placed on reserve/injured Saturday. Joining Mauro on reserve/injured Saturday was tight end Darrell Daniels, who has an ankle injury and had also been declared out Friday.

With Daniels out, tight end Evan Baylis was signed to the active roster from the practice squad.

With Deionte Thompson on the COVID-19 list and Jalen Thompson out because of an ankle injury, the Cardinals have only two safeties available Sunday (Budda Baker and Chris Banjo) unless Charles Washington (groin) is able to play. He was listed as questionable Friday. They will likely have five cornerbacks active: Patrick Peterson, Dre Kirkpatrick, Byron Murphy Jr., Johnathan Joseph and Whittaker.

Linebacker Isaiah Simmons has been used as a safety and has been on the field more and more each week. He is one of 10 linebackers currently on the active roster.

