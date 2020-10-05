Cardinals' Week 4 Snap Counts Illustrate Defensive Woes

It might be unusual to begin a review of the Cardinals snap counts from Sunday’s game against Carolina with someone who managed to get on the field for just one offensive snap, but there’s a reason.

After all, it could be argued that tight end Jordan Thomas was the one player on the roster against the Panthers to make the most of his time on the field.

That’s because Thomas scored a touchdown on a 3-yard pass from quarterback Kyler Murray with 7:26 remaining in the second quarter, which cut the Panthers’ lead to 14-7. It was his lone offensive snap of the game.

The score occurred following the Cardinals’ first interception of the season, by cornerback Patrick Peterson, and set up the drive at the Carolina 38-yard-line.

That was it for Thomas: one snap; one target; one reception; one touchdown.

The Cardinals had just 57 total offensive snaps, their fewest of the season. They have gone from 82, to 77, to 65 and now 57 in four games. The only offensive players to play all the snaps were tackles Kelvin Beachum and D.J. Humphries, center Mason Cole and Murray.

Cole returned to the lineup after suffering a hamstring injury in the third quarter of the season opener against San Francisco. Guard Max Garcia played his first snaps of the season on offense as a backup for left guard Justin Pugh, who played 47 snaps.

Wide receiver KeeSean Johnson and quarterback Chris Streveler were both active, but did not play as a coach's decision.

It was a long afternoon for the defense, which was on the field for 77 snaps and 37:08 of Panthers' possession time.

Playing all the snaps were linebackers De’Vondre Campbell, Jordan Hicks and Chandler Jones. Peterson, meanwhile, missed just one snap.

In the secondary, the safety spot was led by Curtis Riley with 61, followed by Deionte Thompson with 59 and Charles Washington with 32. Cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick played 31, while rookie Jace Whittaker, who was elevated to the roster from the practice squad Saturday, was recorded as playing none on defense, but 11 on special teams.

The absence of linebacker Devon Kennard resulted in more snaps for defensive linemen. Zach Allen with 57 played the most snaps of any defensive linemen. He had just 62 total in the first three games. Leki Fotu, who played four snaps in Week 1 and was then inactive the next two games, played 22 snaps compared to fellow rookie Rashard Lawrence's 13.

Linebacker Isaiah Simmons played 10 snaps on defense and he has 45 total for the season.

The totals had a notable discrepancy. In Week 1 (62 snaps), linebackers played 123 snaps more than linemen. In Week 2 (66 snaps), it was 128 more. In Week 3 (67), it was 140. However, on Sunday, linebackers played only 71 snaps more than the linemen.

The run-pass ratio also played a part. Sunday, the Panthers had 37 pass plays and 35 runs. In Week 1, it was 36 and 25, in Week 2, it was 37 and 23 and in Week 3, it was 35 and 27.

Charting the Snaps:

OFFENSE (57)

Offensive linemen: LT D.J. Humphries; RT Kelvin Beachum; C Mason Cole 57; RG J.R. Sweezy 52; LG Justin Pugh 47; G Max Garcia 10; T/G Justin Murray 6

Wide receivers: DeAndre Hopkins 54; Larry Fitzgerald 53; Christian Kirk 36; Andy Isabella 24

Tight ends: Dan Arnold 31; Darrell Daniels 27; Jordan Thomas 1

Running backs: Kenyan Drake 37; Chase Edmonds 21

Quarterbacks: Kyler Murray 57

DEFENSE (77)

Defensive linemen: DT Zach Allen 57; NT Corey Peters 47; DT Jordan Phillips 46; DT Angelo Blackson 41; DT Leki Fotu 22; NT Rashard Lawrence 13

Linebackers: ILBs De’Vondre Campbell, Jordan Hicks; OLB Chandler Jones 77; OLB Haason Reddick 44; OLB Kylie Fitts 12; ILB Isaiah Simmons 10

Defensive backs: CB Patrick Peterson 76; CB Byron Murphy Jr. 65; S Curtis Riley 61; S Deionte Thompson 59; S Charles Washington 32; CB Dre Kirkpatrick 31

SPECIAL TEAMS (25)

LBs Dennis Gardeck; Ezekiel Turner; Kylie Fitts 22; LB Tanner Vallejo; S Charles Washington 16; WR Trent Sherfield 15; TE Darrell Daniels 12; CBs Kevin Peterson; Jace Whittaker; RB Jonathan Ward 11; NT Corey Peters; P Andy Lee; LS Aaron Brewer 8; S Deionte Thomopson; K Zane Gonzalez 7; RB Chase Edmonds; TE Jordan Thomas; LBs De’Vondre Campbell; Jordan Hicks; Haason Reddick; CB Patrick Peterson; DTs Zach Allen,; Jordan Phillips 6; LB Isaiah Simmons 5; TE Dan Arnold 4; Ts Kelvin Beachum, D.J. Humphries; Gs J.R. Sweezy, Max Garcia; C Lamont Gaillard 3; G Justin Pugh 2; WR Andy Isabella; DNT Rashard Lawrence 1