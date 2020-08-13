In November of his rookie season, Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Zach Allen had his year cut short after being placed on reserve/injured. The decision came after he got hurt in Week 4 against the Seattle Seahawks and subsequently aggravated the issue in practice soon after that.

The lack of in-game reps as a rookie was detrimental in itself, but the altered NFL offseason as a result of the coronavirus pandemic also had a negative impact on Allen's development. Still, he utilized the time away from the gridiron to make physical improvements that he hopes will translate in 2020.

"I was itching to get back in the building," Allen told reporters Thursday. "But I think, everything, you've got to try and make the best out of the situation. For me, it really gave me a chance just to kind of control what I could control. And for a big part of that, it's just reshaping my body. I was able to gain about 15 pounds compared to last year. I've definitely got a lot faster, stronger; it's all been good weight."

Those physical characteristics have been noticeable across the first two days of the Cardinals' training camp. Not only to reporters on the sideline, but his coaches as well.

"Zach Allen is a guy that we drafted last year, we're having high hopes," defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said Thursday. "And he got hurt last year and didn't finish the season, but he's come back stronger and bigger and more focused. My hope for him is he wins the job and he becomes a key member of our defense."

This year, one of Allen's self-expressed priorities is to earn a starting spot in Joseph's scheme, which features three down linemen. He finished his rookie season with eight tackles, with one for loss.

"I mean, definitely," Allen said when asked if starting this year is his main objective. "When you build your goals, you've got to start there, so I definitely think that's a big goal for me. And, after that, I have some bigger goals. But I think for me, I'm just taking it day by day right now.

"I'm definitely confident in my ability. I think last year was just a big learning year. I think I was able to kind of figure out what I needed to improve on and having all this extra time gave me the chance to. And I definitely think I can be a key part of this and I think we can be an elite unit."