Add two more to the Arizona Cardinals growing reserve/injured list. The team placed both defensive tackle Zach Allen (ankle) and outside linebacker Isaiah Irving (neck) on the list after they sustained the injuries in Sunday night's 37-34 overtime victory over the Seattle Seahawks. Each will miss at least three weeks, in accordance with new league rules this season.

Allen is the second defensive lineman the Cardinals have placed on reserve/injured, joining rookie nose tackle Rashard Lawrence (calf). Meanwhile, Irving is the second outside linebacker, joining Chandler Jones (biceps, out for season) — who Irving actually replaced on the active roster after being signed from the Denver Broncos' practice squad Oct. 15.

In his second season in the NFL, Allen has played in all seven games for the Cardinals, making two starts. In that time, he has registered 11 tackles (seven solo, four assisted), four quarterback hits, two tackles for loss and one sack.

Sunday was Irving's first appearance for Arizona this year and he was injured on a special teams rep, in which he played 14 snaps total.

Others currently listed on reserve/injured are cornerback Robert Alford (pectoral, out for season), starting right guard J.R. Sweezy (elbow) and tight end Maxx Williams (ankle). Safety Jalen Thompson (ankle) was placed on reserve/injured-designated to return Oct. 14 and has eight of his 21 allotted days left to remain there.

Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Oct. 5 that he was "hopeful we get around that bye week that [Williams] may be ready to go, but I know he's been rehabbing hard and he's anxious to get back."

Now that it is Week 8, the Cardinals bye week, Williams may be poised to make a return. One indication that might be the case was Arizona's decision to waive tight end Evan Baylis — who inked a practice squad deal Sept. 29 before signing to the active roster Oct. 19 — Tuesday. Additionally, the Cardinals also terminated the contract of tight end Justin Johnson from the practice squad after he was restored from practice squad/injured Oct. 20. Wide receiver Andre Patton, who was with the team through training camp since signing Aug. 5, was also cut.

The end result of all the movement leaves 50 players currently listed on the active roster, although recently-acquired outside linebacker Markus Golden — who was traded to the Cardinals from the New York Giants in exchange for a 2021 sixth-round draft pick Oct. 23 — was granted a roster exemption that has yet to be lifted. This means he does not count to the total at present, leaving Arizona with 49.

On the practice squad, there are 14 players remaining of a maximum 16 allowed, pending reports of the team signing former Denver Broncos cornerback De'Vante Bausby.

Of those released, Baylis is the only player who had seen game action this season for the Cardinals, appearing in three games and playing 41 snaps, with 16 on offense. Neither Johnson or Patton were ever promoted to the active roster before their release.

In other roster news, Cardinals safety Curtis Riley terminated his own practice squad contract Tuesday. He was not yet reported to the league office as having signed anywhere and is now a free agent.

Additionally, defensive tackle Trevon Coley also reverted to the practice squad Monday for the second time after being active against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6 and Seattle Seahawks in Week 7. He will be unable to do so again without going through waivers, in accordance with new NFL rules this season.