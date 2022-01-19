Zach Ertz Discusses Future with Cardinals: 'We Have Unfinished Business'

Tight end Zach Ertz is an impending free agent after he led the Cardinals in receptions since making his team debut in Week 7.

Tight end Zach Ertz led the Arizona Cardinals with 56 receptions since the team traded a fifth-round pick and rookie cornerback Tay Gowan for him in October.

Ertz will be a free agent when the new league year begins March 16.

The Cardinals' season ended on Monday after falling to the Los Angeles Rams 34-11 in the playoffs, and Ertz told reporters on Tuesday he hasn't thought much about his impending free agency with the loss so fresh.

He did say, though, that the way the season ended has him feeling like there is "unfinished business" to take care of.

"Obviously, it didn't end where we wanted it to, but I still feel like we have unfinished business as a team," Ertz said. "I would love to be a part of it. But that just might be out of my control."

Ertz is on a long list of Cardinals unrestricted free agents that includes running backs Chase Edmonds and James Conner, edge rusher Chandler Jones and wide receiver Christian Kirk.

The veteran tight end continued to have glowing reviews for his time in Arizona on Tuesday. Not only was he a focal point of the offense, but he said he enjoyed the locker room and will always remember the season because of it.

Playing with one of his best friends, linebacker Jordan Hicks, was a plus, too.

"I just love playing football with the guys here," Ertz said. "As I reflect on this year and my time in Arizona, the thing I love the most is the locker room that we have here. And so it's been a lot of fun."

Ertz had a tumultuous final season in Philadelphia in 2020. He was limited to 11 games and played through an ankle injury down the stretch that required surgery in the offseason. He rehabbed in Arizona, along with his wife and professional soccer player, Julie.

She is a Mesa native, and he said she was happy about him playing in her home state.

"I would love the opportunity to continue here," Ertz said. "Obviously there's a lot of things out of my control. Got a lot of good players that are free agents as well. So it may not be even up to me . . . My wife has obviously loved it. My family has loved it. So it's just been fun."

The Cardinals don't have a tight end under contract for next year. Maxx Williams, whose season-ending injury suffered in Week 5 led to Arizona making the Ertz trade, is also off the books.

Ertz said he believes he and quarterback Kyler Murray scratched the surface for what they could do as a tandem, and he has confidence in head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Kingsbury said the organization is evaluating the roster and coaching staff while the season is fresh.