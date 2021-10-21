Zach Ertz Dives in During First Week with Arizona Cardinals

The veteran tight end did not waste much time after being traded to the Arizona Cardinals to meet the team and study the playbook

Zach Ertz played his final game with the Philadelphia Eagles last Thursday knowing he would be traded the following day.

He was focused on the game, but took everything in that he could.

After the performance, he was emotional at his locker after playing eight-plus seasons for the team that drafted him.

The next day, the veteran tight end was traded to the Arizona Cardinals, and he had to turn the page quickly.

"One thing that a lot of great players are able to do is compartmentalize things and you have to as an NFL player," Ertz said Wednesday. "All my focus right now is learning this playbook, meeting the guys and being the best tight end I can be for this team."

Ertz did not waste much time.

He was on the sideline last Sunday during the Cardinals road victory over the Cleveland Browns.

The veteran did not have to be there right after playing a game, but it was important to him.

"I was exhausted, but it was so worth it," Ertz said. "Just being around the group, you feel the energy, feel the leadership on this team, and I'm just excited to be a part of it."

Ertz got the opportunity to meet many of his new teammates and coaches, dig into the playbook and see it in action.

That made an impression.

"Him coming out to Cleveland when he didn't have to was big-time," Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said Wednesday. "I sat next to him on the plane talking offense, talking life."

Ertz said his assigned seat on the team plane was next to Murray, which he does not think was an accident. But the two were able to bond.

At practice Wednesday, they put in extra work together when the special-teams units were on the field. The veteran stressed the importance of getting those extra physical and mental reps with Murray so that they can understand what each other sees in action.

The new Cardinals tight end took pride in saying he did not miss an assignment during his first practice.

Away from the field, Ertz has been obsessive about learning the Cardinals playbook.

Moving to a new team in the middle of the season takes a lot of work outside of football. Players need a place to live, transportation and so forth.

Ertz is leaning on his support system like his wife, Julie, and his agent to help him through that as he locks in on helping the Cardinals.

Julie Ertz is from Arizona, and she was already in the desert rehabbing her knee after performing in the Olympics for the US soccer team.

"You rely on your agent during times like this," Ertz said. "My sole focus right now is this playbook and getting on the same page with Kyler. You've got to compartmentalize. I told my wife, I said Julie, 'You've got to kind of handle a lot of this stuff right now because I got to immerse myself in this playbook.'"

He's currently staying with Cardinals left guard Justin Pugh.

On the field, he will be the Cardinals No. 1 tight end, a position of need after Maxx Williams went down with a season-ending knee injury in Week 5.

Ertz is a three-time Pro Bowler who has had five seasons with at least 800 receiving yards. The Cardinals expect him to add another dimension to the offense alongside receivers DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green, Christian Kirk and Rondale Moore.

"A guy who's a serious threat in the pass game first, he allows you to to make defenses honest," defensive coordinator and current co-head coach Vance Joseph said Wednesday.

"If teams are going to play shell and roll to Hop (DeAndre Hopkins), that puts him one-on-one with 'backers. And obviously, it’s first and second down so with the play-action pass game, he can kill teams down the middle."

The veteran will make his Cardinals debut Sunday against the Houston Texans, Joseph confirmed.

Based on his preparation this week, it may not take him long to get acclimated to this Cardinals offense.