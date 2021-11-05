Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    Zach Ertz Named Week 9 NFLPA Community MVP

    The Arizona Cardinals tight end is still finding his footing in Arizona, yet has already found a way to make an impact in his new community.
    On Friday, the NFLPA announced Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz as the Week 9 NFLPA Community MVP after launching a program to provide meals for Arizona food banks and breaking ground on his foundation’s House of Hope project to create a safe space for Philadelphia youth.

    Ertz, who was traded to Arizona on Oct. 15, has already found ways to make an impact in his new home. 

    “My wife Julie and I are so honored to be recognized by the NFLPA for the work we are doing in the places that we love so much – Philadelphia and Arizona,” said Ertz in a press release. “Both places have embraced us and loved us, and we feel grateful to give back to everyone in such a meaningful way through the Ertz Family Foundation.”

    Via the official announcement of the recognition, Ertz launched the “Score More n’ Feed More” campaign, which is donating 5,000 meals to local food banks for every touchdown that Arizona scores for the rest of the season. So far, this has helped provide 40,000 meals over the past two games.

    The Community MVP campaign is part of the NFLPA’s continued efforts to support the year-round, civic outreach and engagement of its player members. Please visit the NFLPA Community MVP website to learn more about the program. 

    The NFLPA will make a $10,000 contribution to Ertz's charity/foundation of choice in his honor.

    Ertz, along with the other 2021 Community MVPs, will become eligible for this year’s Alan Page Community Award, the highest honor the NFLPA hands out on a yearly basis.

    © Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
