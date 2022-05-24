Skip to main content

New Season, New Hair Color for Ertz

Zach Ertz is taking part in his first OTAs with the Arizona Cardinals. No better time to unveil a new haircut.

When a new season starts, it is the perfect time to change it up. Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz didn’t decide to change how he catches or how he blocks, instead he sported a new hairdo on the first day of Organized Team Activities.

The Pro-Bowl tight end, now donning a bleach-blonde cut, has a new rookie to mentor and an absent quarterback to answer for, but that didn’t stop the first question of his press conference to be about the important issues: the new do.

“ I changed it up,” Ertz said. “I did it last year as well. A little different look, but keep it fresh.”

Ertz has indeed kept it fresh for the last two years. At the start of last season's training camp with the Philadelphia Eagles, Ertz unveiled a swath of bleach-blonde hair. Joining him was center Jason Kelce who had lost a bet to Ertz.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“ My wife had asked me to do it for years and I finally did it last year and it stuck for two years,” Ertz said. “Nothing crazy like a conspiracy.”

The Cardinals tight end pretty much has the starting role guaranteed. Not only did the Cardinals trade for him last season, but he is a Super Bowl champion and three-time Pro Bowler. But if he did need to win over head coach Kliff Kingsbury, he did.

“It's good … it's good. Yeah I like it,” Kingsbury said.

Cardinals fans can only hope that the season starts off as well as Ertz's new cut is doing: looking good. 

In This Article (1)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

Photo: Alex Weiner, Sports Illustrated
News

Five Takeaways From the Arizona Cardinals First Day of OTAs

By Aaron Decker17 hours ago
© Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
News

James the Dentist: Budda Baker Tells Story of his Anonymous Night at the Bar

By Alex Weiner19 hours ago
Photo: Alex Weiner, Sports Illustrated
News

Cardinals React to Hard Knocks: 'It Can be a Real Motivational Tool'

By Alex Weiner19 hours ago
© Mark Henle via Imagn Content Services, LLC
News

Arizona Cardinals Open OTAs Without Numerous Players

By Howard Balzer20 hours ago
News

Second Season of Hard Knocks In Season To Highlight Arizona Cardinals

By Aaron Decker22 hours ago
© The Arizona Republic-USA TODAY NETWORK
News

Arizona Cardinals Announce Preseason Schedule; OTAs to Begin

By Howard BalzerMay 20, 2022
Photo: Alex Weiner, Sports Illustrated
News

Arizona Cardinals Contract Terms for Three Draft Picks

By Howard BalzerMay 18, 2022
© Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
News

Arizona Cardinals Notebook:Three Rookies Sign, LB Jessie Lemonier Claimed

By Alex WeinerMay 18, 2022