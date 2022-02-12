Zach Ertz Wants to Stay With Cardinals; Offers Opinion on Kyler Murray Drama

Entering this offseason as a free agent, there's no questioning where tight end Zach Ertz wants to play his football moving forward.

When the Arizona Cardinals lost tight end Maxx Williams to a season-ending injury before the trade deadline, general manager Steve Keim knew there was a perfect fit for his replacement.

The Batman signal over State Farm Stadium would be answered by none other than Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz, who parted ways with the franchise where he once won a Super Bowl.

After an emotional departure from his previous team, Ertz arrived to Arizona ready to work, and that he did.

Ertz immediately upgraded Arizona's offense, providing a dynamic playmaker and safety blanket for quarterback Kyler Murray when needed. The Cardinals hadn't seen a dominant presence at the position for quite some time, yet the three-time Pro Bowl pass-catcher made his mark quickly.

Ertz, playing in the final year of his deal, finished his stint in Arizona by playing 11 games, catching 56 passes for 574 yards and three touchdowns while with the team.

He filled an obvious need and perhaps solved a long-term question on the offensive side of the ball. Ertz is now set to hit free agency in March, and he touched on the upcoming process in an interview with Cameron Cox of 12 News Friday on Radio Row during Super Bowl LVI week.

"So we're gonna be in Arizona for hopefully the foreseeable future," said Ertz.

"But I am a free agent so I don't really know what's going to happen with that. But we're gonna be in Arizona until the end of this month and then figure everything out from there."

When it comes to his intentions of remaining with the Cardinals, there's no confusion on where Ertz stands.

"I would like to (return to the Cardinals), I think I've made that very clear to everyone involved that I would like to be back in Arizona. But at the end of the day, there's a lot of things that are out of my control. There's a lot of guys that are free agents and whatnot, there's a lot of really talented players that are free agents," said Ertz.

"But I've said all along, I want to be here."

Ertz was named as a finalist for the 2022 NFLPA Alan Page Award thanks to his charity work in both Philadelphia and Arizona, although former Eagles teammate Rodney McLeod ultimately took home those honors.

Ertz didn't take his nomination for granted.

"Obviously it was an honor just to see the work we're doing is being noticed, not only in Philadelphia but the work we've done in Arizona in our short time here (as well)," said Ertz.

"I love that Rodney McLeod, my former teammate, won it. He deserved it. At the end of the day, it was awesome (to be nominated)."

Although discussions surrounding Ertz's future with the Cardinals will start to churn as we draw closer to free agency, the talk of the town surrounds Murray and his recent drama that involved wiping his Instagram account clean of any association with Arizona.

Ertz couldn't offer much, hopping on the opinion of another Cardinals pass-catcher.

"I feel like what D-Hop (DeAndre Hopkins) said last night was the best answer. He (Murray) is probably just trying to find some new fits so people don't judge him off old ones. He does have some room for improvement; hopefully he comes back with some better fits," said Ertz with a chuckle.

While Ertz hopes Murray's fashion sense matures moving into 2022, he's also hoping he's around to see those in person, too.