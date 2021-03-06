Backstory on Cardinals 'Procedural' Release of K Zane Gonzalez

Is the career of Zane Gonzalez over as the kicker for the Arizona Cardinals? Fans likely hope that’s the case and they surely didn’t shed a tear after learning that his contract had been officially terminated Friday, just 12 days prior to the start of the 2021 league year on March 17.

NFL Media's Mike Garafalo reported the release was “a procedural move” and that Gonzalez might still be re-signed. However, the latter would still be true if Gonzalez hadn’t been released.

AllCardinals has learned that when Gonzalez was placed on reserve/injured on Dec. 19, his back injury was designated as “minor,” meaning once a player is healthy, his team has to release him.

The “minor” designation is used frequently by NFL teams, but those are never announced and not included in the league’s daily transactions report.

Becoming an unrestricted free agent allows Gonzalez to talk to teams immediately, but it seems unlikely there would be any that are clamoring for his services. It doesn’t mean he won’t get an opportunity somewhere in 2021, but it would be surprising to see any team sign him with the confidence he would win the job, judging by his performance last season, especially in critical situations.

While Gonzalez did make 2-of-3 field-goal attempts from at least 50 yards (a miss from 52 and successes from 54 and 56), he was a ghastly 8 for 13 (61.6 percent) from 40-49 yards, including two late in the game of eventual three-point losses.

While his 48-yard field goal gave the Cardinals’ a Week 7 win over Seattle in overtime, he failed to end the game earlier in the extra period with a 44-yard miss.

In a 34-31 loss to Miami in Week 9, a 49-yard attempt was inexplicably short and would have tied the game with 1:53 remaining.

Three weeks later, Gonzalez missed a 45-yard attempt that would have given the Cardinals a 20-17 lead over the Patriots with 1:47 remaining in the game. New England started its next possession at their own 35-yard line and, helped by a 15-yard penalty against inside linebacker Isaiah Simmons, won the game on a Nick Folk 50-yard field goal as time expired.

Gonzalez missed the final four games of the season because of the back injury that cropped up during the week of preparation for the Week 14 game against the New York Giants. He was inactive for that game and then was moved to reserve/injured the following week.

He was replaced by Mike Nugent, who had been on the practice squad for 11 weeks. Nugent converted 7-of-8 field-goal attempts and he is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent on March 17. Nugent turned 39 this week (March 2) and does not have a particularly strong leg, hitting 43.4 percent (13 for 30) career attempts from 50-plus yards and 75.3 percent (79 for 105) from 40-49 yards.

With Gonzalez on reserve and the Cardinals in need of an insurance policy for Nugent, the franchise signed Brett Maher to the practice squad on Dec. 25 and for 2021 after the season. He entered the league with the Jets in 2013 and also played in the Canadian Football League. He made his first NFL roster with the Cowboys in 2018 and that season was 6 for 7 on field goals of 50 yards or more and set a club record with a 62-yarder against the Eagles.

However, accuracy issues haunted him the next season and he was cut after 13 games. He made just 1-of-5 attempts that season from 40-49 yards. Before arriving in Arizona, Maher was waived by the Jets on Aug. 31 and had practice-squad stints with Washington and Houston.

The Cardinals might be facing a total overhaul of their kickers with punter Andy Lee (39-years-old in August) also set to be a free agent on March 17.