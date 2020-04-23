AllCardinals
K Zane Gonzalez Signs his $3.259 million Restricted Free-Agent Tender

Howard Balzer

Cardinals kicker Zane Gonzalez has signed the 1-year tender made to him at the start of the league year as a restricted free agent. RFAs are players with three accrued seasons in the NFL.

Gonzalez, who attended Arizona State and will turn 25 on May 7, was tendered at the level ($3.259 million) that would have resulted in a second-round draft choice as compensation if he had received an offer sheet from another team. Last Friday night (April 17) was the deadline for restricted free agents to receive offer sheets.

Gonzalez was one of 16 RFAs in the league tendered at the second-round level. Overall, there were 33 restricted free agents and only eight currently remain unsigned.

He was a seventh-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2017 and kicked in 18 games before being waived on Sept. 17, 2018. The Cardinals signed him to their practice squad on Nov. 20 and he was signed to the active roster six days later.

Last season, Gonzalez was an alternate for the Pro Bowl after ranking fourth in the league in points with 127 and field goals with 31. The 127 points are tied for the third-most in team history and the 31 field goals are the third-most ever for the franchise. He missed one extra point and four field-goal attempts of 35 last season, while converting both of his attempts from at least 50 yards.

In 21 games with the Cardinals, Gonzalez is 38-for-44 on field-goal attempts (86.4 percent) and has missed two extra points in 41 attempts. For his career, he is 55-for-69 on field goals and 67-for-72 on extra points.

