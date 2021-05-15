Zaven Collins Focused on Earning his Spot Despite Expectations for Him to Start

In Zaven Collins' mind, he has everything to earn as an NFL player.

Friday marked his first day at Cardinals rookie minicamp following his draft selection in the first round on April 29. Afterward, Collins said it doesn't matter where on the depth chart a player is, he has to earn his spot every day.

This comment came mere moments following Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury giving his vision for Collins' role during the 2021 season. When asked if it is fair to say he expects Collins to start alongside Isaiah Simmons at inside linebacker, Kingsbury simply said, "It is."

Photo: Alex Weiner, Sports Illustrated

Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim both said previously Collins will play early and often at MIKE linebacker after taking him 16th overall.

Collins, though, said he has not been told he is a starter and that it is irrelevant to his preparation and mindset entering his rookie season.

"Just going out every day, just working, trying to make that role, trying to earn it," Collins said. "Nothing's given, you've got to earn everything. So, that's what I'm trying to do every snap, every day, every install that we have."

Collins said that if he does earn the starting job, which he appeared to have as soon as his name was called on draft night, that he and Simmons will make a great pairing. He mentioned they are both tall, athletic and high-IQ players.

Both are 6-foot-4 with a 0.85 meter arm length, and Keim called them two trees in the middle of the field. Kingsbury added Friday that they will be two "really fast trees."

"They'll win the prettiest linebacker duo award when they line up side by side," Kingsbury said. "Those are two big, long, athletic cats. We know there's going to be growing pains obviously, two guys who are getting indoctrinated to the league. Isaiah played some last year, but as far as a full-time starter goes, this will be his first run at it. But, they're athletic enough to make up for some of the experience they don't have, and we're excited to grow with them."

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Simmons did not get a rookie minicamp or any in-person experience before training camp in 2020. Collins already has.

The 2021 first-rounder was on the field Friday, calling out plays at his inside linebacker position and going through walk-throughs. Kingsbury called it invaluable experience for a rookie to see the formations in front of him and get used to the communication.

Collins spoke regularly with defensive coordinator Vance Joseph during the open portion of practice.

The rookie acknowledged he has to improve every facet of his game because the veterans in the league know more than he does. Part of that work is studying, which he says he does every day for so long that he loses track of time.

"Anytime you're in the building, you're training, you're on the field or you're watching film," Collins said. "And whenever you get home, you've got to watch film. So, all day every day until you know it like the back of your hand and then maybe you can get an hour break off."

Collins' mindset and football acumen are prime reasons he is in Arizona.

"He also had an alpha tag, which for us, the alpha bird tag is given to players that have rare leadership qualities, great instincts, great fuel for the game, are tremendous locker-room guys, and Zaven Collins is certainly one of them," Keim said on draft night.

By confirming that Collins will step into a starter's role, Kingsbury backed up part of an NFL Media report from earlier this week. The report by Ian Rapoport also mentioned that six-year veteran and two-year Cardinals starting inside linebacker Jordan Hicks has permission to seek out a trade. Kingsbury said he wants to keep his conversations with Hicks private out of respect.

Collins said he has not met Hicks yet.

"I haven't reached out to Jordan Hicks and why not is because I'm still just competing every day to try and earn a spot," Collins said. "I haven't seen him in the building yet.

"Whenever team camp rolls around and all the veterans are around, we'll get a connection there, and I'm excited to meet him."