Skip to main content
Arizona Cardinals Owner Michael Bidwill's Opening Statement Following Departures of Steve Keim and Kliff Kingsbury
Arizona Cardinals Owner Michael Bidwill's Opening Statement Following Departures of Steve Keim and Kliff Kingsbury

All Cardinals Podcast: Culture Change is Coming

Kliff Kingsbury and Steve Keim are gone. DeAndre Hopkins is on his way out. The All Cardinals podcast breaks down a hectic start to the offseason.

In this story:

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

Change is coming for the Arizona Cardinals. 

Leaders such as Kliff Kingsbury and Steve Keim are out after a disastrous 4-13 season that felt doomed from the start. Now, the Cardinals are in search of their fourth head coach and second general manager since 2013. 

What a pivotal offseason Arizona enters with Kyler Murray rehabbing an injured ACL, 30 players set to hit free agency and the No. 3 overall pick at their disposal. 

Also, DeAndre Hopkins may very well be on his way out. 

The All Cardinals podcast reacted to what's been a crazy start to the offseason:

Follow All Cardinals on Facebook

Subscribe to All Cardinals on YouTube

Arizona Cardinals Top Stories

Cardinals Request to Interview 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans

GM Search: Cardinals Request to Interview Baltimore's Joe Hortiz

Hard Knocks Takeaways: Season Finale

Report: Vance Joseph to Interview for Open HC Spot Next Week

Report: Cardinals Receive Permission to Interview Sean Payton