TEMPE -- The Arizona Cardinals are putting the final touches on their preparation for the Carolina Panthers this week, as the team is set to fly out shortly for their first east coast trip of the season.

Both teams enter this matchup 1-2, and both squads are in desperate shape to get back to .500 after four weeks of play.

Cardinals safety Budda Baker spoke with reporters after practice on Friday, and stressed the importance of learning from their mistakes and adjusting properly ahead of their meeting with Carolina:

VIDEO: Budda Baker Talks Week 4

