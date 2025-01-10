Are Arizona Cardinals Landing Spot for Tyreek Hill?
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals move into the 2025 offseason with a realm of possibilities.
Could that include Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill?
Hill offered the following words after exiting Miami's last game in the third quarter:
"I'm opening the door ... I'm out, bro. It was great playing here. I'm too much of a competitor to be just out there," (h/t The 33rd Team).
Arizona - looking to improve their offense and make a splash in the same offseason - could target Hill, as The Athletic's Doug Haller recently highlighted.
Is it a move that makes sense? We discussed on our latest podcast:
Hill's agent offered the following on his situation in Miami (h/t Dolphins on SI)
"Tyreek is very passionate. Anyone I've ever represented that was great was passionate. They cared. What you see with Tyreek is very genuine. He wants to win. It's not good enough for him not to make the playoffs. He's very passionate. I think at the end of the day, he's committed to this Dolphins football team. He had an excellent meeting with Chris Grier, Mike McDaniel. I believe that Tyreek is a great asset to the Dolphins. And I think he's the least guy that people should be worried about for this organization. They have many more worries. Tyreek Hill is not one of them."
Hill is set to turn 31 years old and has two years left on his contract.
Arizona has the cap space and draft ammo to make a move happen, if they so choose.