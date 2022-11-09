The Arizona Cardinals have no shortage of potential topics of discussion, especially given their tumultuous start to the season.

Everybody wants to fire everybody - and get brand new players - and a new front office - and new uniforms.

The last part is essentially universally agreed upon, and while reports suggest head coach Kliff Kingsbury isn't going anywhere, his job security will continue to be discussed until the end of the season.

The All Cardinals podcast recaps the loss to the Seattle Seahawks, discuss Kingsbury's status and the high-ankle sprain suffered by Budda Baker:

