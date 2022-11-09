Skip to main content

Podcast: Seahawks Recap, Kliff Kingsbury's Job Security

The All Cardinals Podcast breaks down what went wrong in the loss to Seattle and dives into the job security of Kliff Kingsbury.

The Arizona Cardinals have no shortage of potential topics of discussion, especially given their tumultuous start to the season. 

Everybody wants to fire everybody - and get brand new players - and a new front office - and new uniforms. 

The last part is essentially universally agreed upon, and while reports suggest head coach Kliff Kingsbury isn't going anywhere, his job security will continue to be discussed until the end of the season. 

The All Cardinals podcast recaps the loss to the Seattle Seahawks, discuss Kingsbury's status and the high-ankle sprain suffered by Budda Baker:

