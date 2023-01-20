Podcast: Thoughts on Monti Ossenfort, Ranking Realistic Head Coach Options

The All Cardinals Podcast discussed the hiring of new general manager Monti Ossenfort while also going through and ranking their top three realistic head coaching candidates.

The Arizona Cardinals have checked one box already. Now, it's time for the next.

Monti Ossenfort is your new general manager after officially being presented by team owner Michael Bidwill on Tuesday.

Ossenfort certainly has his work cut out for him. Priority No. 1 is to find the team's next head coach after Kliff Kingsbury was tossed aside while a pool of 30+ free agents and the upcoming No. 3 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft will also require great time and detail to help turn this ship around.

The Cardinals have reached out to plenty of potential candidates to take over in the desert, and we ranked our most realistic options on the latest episode of the All Cardinals Podcast (subscribe to us on YouTube here) before ending with a rant on why in the world Arizona hasn't even looked at Shane Steichen.

Arizona Cardinals Top Stories

Kliff Kingsbury Wants to Reportedly Coach Again

Monti Ossenfort Hopes to Establish The 'Cardinal Way'

Top Three Head Coach Candidates Cardinals Have Yet to Interview

Cardinals Set to Interview Ejiro Evero on Friday

AJ Green Named Worst WR in NFL